Tonight in Walford, EastEnders’ Stacey was left shaken to the core when she discovered her bedroom to be trashed.

Theo met her outside afterwards, acting like her knight in shining armour.

EastEnders fans have now slammed Stacey for her behaviour towards Theo.

Stacey got a shock (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Theo trashed Stacey’s bedroom

Earlier tonight Theo wasn’t impressed that Stacey no longer wanted him to tutor Lily.

She’d explained that it wasn’t necessary now that she was coming up to her due date.

Later on, Stacey returned home and went up to her bedroom, getting a right shock. Her bedroom had been trashed with all of her SecretCam corsets cut up and ruined.

Running out of her house after the break in, the first person waiting for her was Theo.

He had pretended he had left his bag at Stacey’s after his tutoring session and had wanted to pick it up.

Stacey was lost for words, looking round to find her stalker. She had no idea that Theo – her stalker – was standing right in front of her.

Fans have slammed Stacey for not working it out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam Stacey’s behaviour over creepy Theo

EastEnders fans have now slammed Stacey for not working out that Theo is her stalker. He’s always around, with the signs being rather obvious. Stacey’s even been letting him get close to her kids too.

One EastEnders viewer tweeted: “Right so Stacey bins off Theo’s tutoring, she goes home and finds all her sexy underwear she puts on for web cam is on her bed ripped up and the house is broken into… if she doesn’t work out now it’s Theo who’s been stalking her then she really is as thick as two planks”

Right so Stacey bins off Theo’s tutoring, she goes home and finds all her sexy underwear she puts on for web cam is on her bed ripped up and the house is broken into.. if she doesn’t work out now it’s Theo who’s been stalking her then she really is as thick a 2 planks #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) August 23, 2023

This Theo storyline is boring now, like it's so obvious he's the stalker how can Stacey not see that 😴 #Eastenders — Barbara ❤️ (@Barbsxoxox) August 23, 2023

How has stacey not clocked Theo is her stalker trying to isolate everyone from her and she tells him no more tutoring lily and all of a sudden her bedrooms trashed 🙄 #Eastenders — kirstylouise🌹🖤 (@its_kirstyxoxo) August 23, 2023

Another fan added: “This Theo storyline is boring now, like it’s so obvious he’s the stalker, how can Stacey not see that?”

A third person agreed: “How has Stacey not clocked Theo is her stalker trying to isolate everyone from her and she tells him no more tutoring Lily and all of a sudden her bedroom’s trashed.”

Stacey hasn’t rumbled Theo yet (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Stacey work out the truth about Theo?

Stacey hasn’t rumbled Theo yet despite all of the signs being there. Theo’s becoming increasingly more creepy.

But, will Stacey work out the truth about Theo? And, will she make him pay for stalking her? Or, will Theo silence her first?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

