EastEnders fans slam soap over Sharon’s appearance: ‘Absolute mess!’

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, October 11), Sharon told Keanu that she was going to Abu Dhabi and was taking Albie with her.

Keanu was furious and plotted to make sure that Sharon didn’t take Albie away.

However, EastEnders fans were more distracted by Sharon’s appearance than the storyline and exclaimed: ‘Absolute mess!’

Sharon angered Keanu (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon planned to take Albie away

Last night over in Walford, Sharon planned to take Albie away from Walford with her as she contemplated moving to Abu Dhabi for business.

She explained to Keanu that he didn’t have any rights as he wasn’t on Albie’s birth certificate. Keanu was furious with Sharon and reported the news back to Karen.

Karen then helped him conjure up a plan to ensure that Sharon didn’t take Albie away from him.

Keanu needed to convince Sharon that he still loved her and marry her.

This would stop her from taking Albie away, prompting him to act quickly to keep seeing his son.

Fans beg Sharon to ditch the hair extensions (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam soap for Sharon’s appearance

EastEnders fans have now slammed the soap for Sharon’s appearance. They are demanding that she ditches the hair extensions, saying that they look really messy.

One fan wrote: “The only thing I’d say to Sharon if I was an extra in EastEnders is quit the hair extensions they are diabolical oh and the outfits belong back in the a 1970s nightclub.”

The only thing I’d say to Sharon if I was an extra in #EastEnders is quit the hair extensions they are diabolical oh and the outfits belong back in the a 1970s nightclub. — Just Me (@UndecidedMs) October 11, 2023

So who else couldn’t stop staring at Sharon’s hair tonight in #EastEnders? Absolute mess! Extensions showing, colour banding etc… do they not have on set hairdressers? 🤔 — Luke (new account) 🏳️‍🌈 (@lukenineone) October 11, 2023

Think Sharon should get rid of the hair extensions now #EastEnders — Priya 🌸 (@priya_kaur_uk) October 11, 2023

Another fan said: “So who else couldn’t stop staring at Sharon’s hair tonight in EastEnders? Absolute mess! Extensions showing, colour banding etc… do they not have on set hairdressers?”

A third viewer demanded: “Think Sharon should get rid of the hair extensions now.”

It seems like the soap are listening because her hair is certainly looking it’s neat, usual self in tonight’s episodes.

Is Sharon marrying Keanu on Christmas Day? Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Keanu marry Sharon?

Viewers know that Sharon’s in a wedding dress on Christmas Day, but who is she marrying?

Will Sharon end up marrying Keanu and have her heart broken once more? Will Keanu’s plan prove successful?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Sharon marry Keanu? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!