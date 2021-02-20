EastEnders fans have slammed the show over Max Branning’s exit with some calling it ‘a disgrace.’

Last year Max began an affair with Linda Carter, who felt as if her husband Mick no longer wanted to be with her.

However on New Year’s, when Linda was going to leave Walford with Max, Mick revealed to his wife that he had been sexually abused by childhood carer Katy Lewis when he was 12.

Max had an affair with Linda (Credit: BBC)

Linda ended things with Max and over the last few weeks, he has been desperately trying to win her back.

This week he attempted to get The Vic back for Linda by blackmailing Sharon’s ex husband Phil to try and sign it over.

However, Mick came into the pub warning Max to keep away from his wife.

Mick warned Max to keep away from Linda (Credit: BBC)

But when Max said to the former pub landlord that Linda was only with him out of pity, he hit him and sending him flying over a table.

Later, Linda came to see Max telling him that she didn’t love him and he needed to leave Walford.

EastEnders: Max Branning’s exit scenes

Max’s brother Jack also told him it would be best if he left, so Max picked up his granddaughter Abi and packed their bags.

As Max’s car wouldn’t start, he headed towards the tube station with the toddler.

Max was in tears as he decided to leave Abi with Rainie (Credit: BBC)

However when he caught her staring up at Rainie’s flat, he made the decision to leave the little girl with her great-aunt.

Eyy EastEnders you’ve done Max dirty with that exit.

Max then headed to the tube station alone as Julia’s theme played.

However some people were disappointed by Max’s exit plot saying he deserved better.

I agree it was time for max to leave #EastEnders but his exit storyline was a disgrace — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) February 19, 2021

Eyyyy #EastEnders you’ve done Max dirty with that exit — Nikki ♥️ LLL Blog (@love_lippy) February 20, 2021

Nah is this the exit the great, the one and only Max Branning gets ?@bbceastenders I’m disappointed. You’ll be missed ✌🏾🤧 #EastEnders — Y2J (@JerryUtd_) February 19, 2021

Aww I loved max. Totes got emosh although I think he could of had a more explosive exit. He’ll be back #EastEnders — Abbey Smith (@Abbeyleighsmith) February 19, 2021

Honestly, Max deserved a better exit storyline but it was at least in character and the acting was superb tonight. #EastEnders — Laura Lou (@LauJane_) February 19, 2021

Max deserved a better exit than that ?? #eastenders — sarah 🏹 (@sarwahgordon) February 19, 2021

Of all the exit storylines they could have given Max, they gave him on that centres others and destroys his character. #EastEnders — Joseph (@josephfelldown) February 19, 2021

Jake Wood pays tribute to Max

Jake payed tribute to his EastEnders character on Twitter, sharing kind messages from fans and a picture of Max.

He wrote: “My last ever appearance on @bbceastenders tonight @bbcone @8pm. Farewell Walford, I’ll miss you.”

My last ever appearance on @bbceastenders tonight @bbcone @ 8pm

Farewell Walford, I’ll miss you xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/Qy5uiDS6cq — Jake Wood (@mrjakedwood) February 19, 2021

