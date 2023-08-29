EastEnders fans slam ‘hypocrite’ Kathy for treatment of Cindy

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, August 28), proved to be a dramatic one as Cindy returned to Walford.

It wasn’t long after her return that she visited Kathy, revealing herself to be very much alive and kicking.

EastEnders fans have now slammed ‘hypocrite’ Kathy for her treatment of Cindy.

Kathy got a right fright (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy reunited with Kathy

Last night, Cindy returned to Walford and visited Lucy’s grave with Peter.

She then entered the cafe and asked Bernie if Kathy was about but was told that she wasn’t working that day.

Wanting to see Kathy, Cindy headed towards her house instead and opened the door.

Whilst Kathy was getting the food ready for Anna’s party, she was stopped in her tracks by Cindy’s arrival.

Her immediate reaction was to tell Cindy that she was dead and couldn’t be real; she thought that she was hallucinating and had caught Covid from Rocky.

After realising that Cindy was actually alive, Kathy was livid that she’d left her life behind and pretended to be dead.

She told Cindy that whilst she’d done a similar thing that her situation was different because she was in an abusive relationship.

After some time, Kathy listened to Cindy explain herself and allowed her to help her with the party food.

Fans have branded Kathy a ‘hypocrite’ (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam ‘hypocrite’ Kathy treatment of Cindy

EastEnders fans have slammed Kathy for her treatment of Cindy, branding her a ‘hypocrite.’

She condemned Cindy for faking her death when she also did the same.

One EastEnders fan commented: “‘Cindy!! But you’re dead!,’ says Kathy. To which Cindy could well have replied ‘Hang about, so are you!’ The plots in EastEnders.”

“Cindy!! But you’re dead!” says Kathy. To which Cindy could well have replied “Hang about, so are you!”. The plots in #eastenders 🤪 — Colin Wright (@colinwright1959) August 28, 2023

What a hypocrite Kathy! You pretended to be dead #eastenders — Frances (@Twig9876) August 28, 2023

.@thetalentguru #EastEnders #IanBeale #Peter Why is Kathy Beale shocked that Cindy is alive. Didn't Kathy come back from the dead herself after faking her death due to domestic abuse. Why is witness protection unbelievable? Kathy wasn't a gr8 mom & her choices of men terrible? pic.twitter.com/MnntAPzeIu — Talent Guru ⚖️🩸🤒💊 ♿️ 📽️#ClassicMovies #SaveTCM (@thetalentguru) August 28, 2023

A second viewer tweeted: “What a hypocrite Kathy! You pretended to be dead.”

Another added: “Kathy’s got a [bleep] nerve coming for Cindy after also pretending to be dead for years & then coming back like nothing happened”

A fourth person pondered: “Why is Kathy Beale shocked that Cindy is alive? Didn’t Kathy come back from the dead herself after faking her death due to domestic abuse? Why is witness protection unbelievable? Kathy wasn’t a great mum and her choices of men terrible.”

Kathy “died” in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

When did Kathy Beale fake her death in EastEnders?

Ian was told that his mum, Kathy, was dead in 2006 – she had allegedly died in a car accident in South Africa.

In 2015, it was revealed that Kathy was in fact still alive and had pretended to be dead as a result of being in an abusive relationship with Gavin.

So, it turns out that Kathy is indeed quite the ‘hypocrite’ having too faked her own death just like Cindy!

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

For all the latest soap and EastEnders spoilers, soap news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!