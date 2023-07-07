In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, July 6), Theo was tutoring Lily and pretended that he needed to use the bathroom upstairs.

He then proceeded to enter Stacey’s bedroom and sniff her things like the creep he is.

EastEnders fans have now been left sickened by Theo’s latest move.

Theo entered Stacey’s bedroom (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Theo explored Stacey’s bedroom

Last night, Theo tutored Lily in the Slater house whilst Stacey was out. He then pretended that he needed to use the bathroom before making his way upstairs.

Sneaking into Stacey’s bedroom, Theo looked around and started touching the cushions on her bed.

He then started sniffing the red dressing gown that she wears during her Secret Cam videos. After this, Theo sprayed Stacey’s perfume into the air before pocketing it.

Later on, he took Lily to the hospital as she was suffering from Braxton-Hicks. Martin then accused Theo of harming Lily before apologising for his outburst.

Theo then told Stacey that she was a great mum, offering to drive her home.

After dropping her off, Theo got into his car and sniffed the perfume as Martin watched on from a distance.

Fans are feeling sick by Theo’s actions (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans sickened by Theo’s latest move

EastEnders fans have now been left sickened by Theo’s latest move branding him a creep after he snuck into Stacey’s bedroom.

One person wrote: “Eww the way Theo was smelling Stacey’s perfume in the car freaked me right out.”

Eww 😷 the way Theo was smelling Stacey’s perfume in the car freaked me right out #Eastenders — 🧡🫶🏻Cinders🫶🏻🧡 (@Cinders12345678) July 6, 2023

Ewww, Theo officially gives me the absolute creeps! When he went into Stacey's room, I knew he was going to start sniffing stuff 🤢🤢🤢 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/lYbLvAs1FQ — Sarah Dee ❤️ Sukeve are still soulmates ❤️ (@SukeveForever) July 6, 2023

Theo is such a creep, he makes my skin crawl 🤢 #EastEnders — Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) July 6, 2023

A second EastEnders viewer added: “Ewww, Theo officially gives me the absolute creeps! When he went into Stacey’s room, I knew he was going to start sniffing stuff.”

Another fan tweeted: “Theo is such a creep, he makes my skin crawl.”

Theo and Stacey go on a date (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What is Theo’s plan for Stacey?

Now that it has been revealed that Theo is Stacey’s Secret Cam subscriber, his intentions have become clearer.

Next week, Theo manages to secure a date with Stacey. However, she ends up having feelings for someone else instead. How will Theo react to this rejection?

