EastEnders fans shocked by soap’s commemoration of anniversary of Peggy’s death

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday May 16, 2023), the soap commemorated the anniversary of Peggy Mitchell’s death.

In The Vic, a toast was raised to Peggy as the residents of Walford remembered the legendary Queen of the Vic.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left in shock as they realise just how long it has been since Peggy passed away.

Kat, Phil, Ben and Alfie raised their glasses (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders commemorated Peggy’s death

Last night, Alfie served Kat, Phil and Ben some cocktails in The Vic. Phil then revealed that they were celebrating Peggy.

Alfie then suggested that they name the cocktails after Peggy offering them a Pegstar Martini or a Peggy Colada.

Phil then reflected on the time that had gone by since Peggy died, saying that he couldn’t believe it had been seven years.

Alfie then told them all to raise their glasses and have a toast to Peggy, celebrating the life of the legendary Walford resident.

Peggy died in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in shock over Peggy anniversary scenes

EastEnders fans have been left in shock over Peggy’s anniversary scenes. Like Phil, they can’t believe that it’s been seven years since she died.

One person commented: “I can’t believe it’s been 7 years already since Peggy died, 2016 doesn’t even feel like that long ago.”

I can’t believe it’s been 7 years already since Peggy died, 2016 doesn’t even feel like that long ago #EastEnders — ‎‏Josh (@sharonsstacey) May 16, 2023

Another Peggy mention, wow 7 years ago her last episode 😩 #eastenders #peggymitchell — hollycarruthers (@hollycarruthers) May 16, 2023

7 years since Peggy what?😭 #eastenders — christie (@paigesastoni) May 16, 2023

Another EastEnders viewer agreed, writing: “Another Peggy mention, wow, 7 years ago, her last episode.”

A third fan was left in disbelief, unable to comprehend just how much time has gone by, tweeting: “7 years since Peggy what?,” following this with a crying face emoji.

Peggy was battling cancer (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: How did Peggy Mitchell die?

Viewers will know that Peggy died in 2016, ending her own life after she became weaker during her battle with breast cancer.

The actress who played Peggy, Barbara Windsor, died over four years later at the end of 2020 after battling Alzheimer’s. EastEnders fans miss both Peggy and Babs dearly!

