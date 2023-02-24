Fans of EastEnders were left shocked as a series of risque scenes aired in last night’s episode between Ravi Panesar and Denise Fox – all before the 9pm Watershed.

After a week of flirting, self-doubt, and trying to avoid Ravi, Denise finally took him up on his proposition to meet for a racy rendezvous in a local hotel.

But would Denise cheat on Jack?

And what did she and Ravi do in their hotel room that had viewers so up in arms?

Ravi booked a hotel so he and Denise could finally seal the deal (Credit: BBC)

Denise and Ravi meet for hotel fling

Denise’s decision followed a blazing argument with husband Jack, who had found the hotel key and figured out what she was up to.

She managed to convince Jack that she had booked the hotel room as a break for herself, alone.

With Jack placated, Denise travelled to the hotel to meet Ravi.

The pair kissed passionately, and Denise changed into a hotel bathrobe, preparing to get down to it with Ravi.

While Denise was ultimately unable to go through with it, viewers were still shocked by the episode’s depiction of their passionate pre-amble.

Viewers were left shocked by last night’s hotel room scenes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast show’s racy pre-watershed scenes

As the episode aired, viewers registered their shock on social media.

“Sort of shocked they’re getting away with this pre-watershed but also it’s EastEnders so not really,” said one astounded fan.

“Too much [Bleeping] on EastEnders now. Where’s good family values?” asked another.

“I always thought that Hollyoaks was the randiest soap on TV, but the folks in Walford is proving me wrong on that,” a third viewer wrote.

“Is this EastEnders I’m watching or porn?” asked another.

“Why is EastEnders so horny at the minute?” asked one fan. “I know the ratings have never been worse, but we’re about six weeks of bad viewership away from seeing a [bleep].”

Ravi has been relentless in his pursuit of Denise (Credit: BBC)

Will Denise give in to Ravi’s persistence?

Denise has managed to fend off her feelings and lust for Ravi for now.

But, as she lay wide awake in bed next to Jack, it was clear that whatever had gone on between her and Ravi remained unresolved.

And, as Ravi tried to call her from the street outside, Ravi shows no signs of giving up either – even as fans called him out for his stalker behaviour.

Can Denise continue to resist Ravi’s persistent advances?

How racy will EastEnders get next time?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!