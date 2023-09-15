EastEnders fans in shock at Phil Mitchell’s behaviour: ‘Really surprised’

Fans of EastEnders were left in a state of shock following last night’s episode, in which infamous Walford hardman Phil Mitchell appeared to be ‘going soft’ in his old age. Has Phil lost his touch?

This came amidst Emma Harding’s shock return to Walford. Back in town seeking access to granddaughter Lexi, Emma seduced Phil as he argued with Kat over his lies about Alfie’s health.

The wedding is back on… but for how long? (Credit: BBC)

Phil faces blackmail threats from Keanu and Emma

With Kat threatening to call the wedding off, Phil slept with Emma. She then threatened to tell Kat unless he sorted her access to Lexi.

Phil’s week went from bad to worse when Sharon learned what he had done. He was then was blackmailed by Keanu, who also found out, and demanded that Phil help him get daughter Peggy back.

How will Phil react to Emma and Keanu’s demands?

Is Phil no longer the force to be reckoned with he once was? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans express shock at ‘soft’ Phil

Writing on social media as the episode aired, a number of fans registered their shock at Emma and Keanu’s blackmail attempts. Some wondered whether Phil might have lost his touch.

Sharing their thoughts on a Reddit thread, a number of EastEnders fans spoke out on Phil’s apparent mellowing.

“Phil is honestly straight-up Keanu’s victim at this point, the amount he keeps messing with him and his loved ones. I wouldn’t blame Phil if he did kill him at this point, even though we know he won’t,” one Redditor wrote, pointing out the liberties Keanu has taken with Phil over the years.

Some have wondered whether Phil might be losing it in his advancing years (Credit: BBC)

“Phil used to be someone to fear crossing. Now it’s like anyone can have a go. Who’s next: Jean?” replied another fan.

“Not sure if Phil’s gone soft or the writers,” said another.

“I’m really surprised Phil is letting Emma and Keanu walk all over him. He must have a plan up his sleeve…” someone else suggested.

Has Phil truly gone soft in his old age – or is he just biding his time to strike back?

