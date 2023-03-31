Publicity shot of Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton on EastEnders, with show logo (Credit: BBC/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
EastEnders fans all saying the same thing about Vicki Michelle

Vicki appeared as Rocky Cotton's estranged wife, Jo

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders were all saying the same thing about Vicki Michelle after her appearance in last night’s episode. Vicki paid a visit to Albert Square as Rocky Cotton’s ex-wife, Jo.

The Allo! Allo! star temporarily joined the cast as Rocky’s friends and family learned a little about his life before Albert Square. Soap bosses revealed this month that she would be playing Rocky’s estranged wife – and last night marked her return to Rocky’s life.

Publicity shot of Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton, standing in Albert Square on EastEnders
Vicki Michelle paid a visit to Albert Square as Rocky’s ex-wife, Jo (Credit: BBC)

Jo Cotton’s arrival sends shockwaves across the Square

It was revealed this week that Rocky is legally still married to Jo. This revelation came as Rocky and Kathy prepare to tie the knot.

Rocky revealed all to an initially horrified Sonia, who attempted to help Rocky track Jo down. But, following a misunderstanding with Freddie Slater, Rocky’s secret was let out of the bag.

Following Vicki Michelle’s appearance, EastEnders fans were all left saying the same thing. She proved to be so popular that fans were hoping she might return to the soap soon.

Jo Cotton looks angry as she talks to Kathy on EastEnders
Kathy was left stunned by Jo’s bombshell arrival (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders fans clamour for Vicki Michelle’s return

Taking to Twitter, EastEnders viewers shared their excitement for Vicki Michelle as Jo. Many hoped that Vicki would be sticking around to play the character again.

“Vicki Michelle needs to be in EastEnders full time,” said one enthusiastic fan. “Absolutely brilliant from Vicki as Jo.”

“Jo Cotton is iconic. I loved her, I really hope we see more of her. Vicki Michelle you were fantastic, I enjoyed it so much. That smirk!” said another.

“Can we keep Vicki Michelle? She’s iconic!” exclaimed a third viewer.

“I want Jo Cotton to stay. She’s iconic and Vicki Michelle is fabulous,” wrote another.

Vicky’s turn as Jo Cotton proved to be an instantly popular addition to the EastEnders cast. Could she return to the soap full time?

As the episode ended, it was revealed that Jo hadn’t actually signed the divorce papers for Rocky and Kathy. Could this unfinished business lead to her return?

Kathy Vs Jo! 🤬 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

