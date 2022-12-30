EastEnders fans have same question about Callum after Mick’s disappearance

Mick Carter’s loved ones, in EastEnders, grieved together as he went missing on Christmas Day (Sunday December 25, 2022), although close family friend, Callum Highway wasn’t included in these scenes.

Linda and Shirley supported each other as they presumed Mick dead.

However, EastEnders fans are now all asking the same questions about the whereabouts of Callum Highway after he failed to appear in recent scenes.

Mick went missing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mick Carter went missing

On Christmas Day, Mick found out the truth about Janine’s lies.

He went to call the police but Janine quickly grabbed her passport and made a run for it.

Jumping into a car with Linda, Mick chased down Janine.

They all got out of the car and fought it out.

Linda jumped into Janine’s car and tried to grab hold of the wheel.

However, the car soon ended up falling off of the cliff and into the river.

Mick swam into the water and saved Janine.

He then went back in to save Linda, not realising that she had already freed herself.

Mick didn’t return from the water and was presumed dead by Linda who told Shirley the tragic news.

Mick’s family all grieved.

Callum wasn’t seen grieving Mick (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Fans all have the same question about Callum

After seeing Mick’s loved ones grieve, EastEnders fans are all asking the same questions about Callum Highway.

They’re wondering why Callum hasn’t grieved Mick in recent scenes considering how close he was to the Carters.

Callum used to live with The Carters and was best friends with Lee in the army, yet he wasn’t seen neither being told about Mick’s disappearance or grieving for him.

One fan wrote: “Very odd that Callum isn’t included in these public grief scenes for Mick given he lived with the Carters for over a year and had him as Best Man at his wedding.”

Very odd that Callum isn’t included in these public grief scenes for Mick given he lived with the Carters for over a year and had him as Best Man at his wedding #EastEnders — Walford Central (@WalfordCentral) December 28, 2022

Callum literally being a Carter and yet surprise surprise we don’t see his reaction….. #EastEnders — Becca (@3012Becca) December 28, 2022

seeing the square’s reaction to mick’s death has been really good cause the last year we lacked aftermath and acknowledgment on this scale? although, there are some characters we should see more. like callum ?? the carters were his family when he first came in. #Eastenders — festive faith ❤︎ sukeve’s pr manager (@lqvingsuki) December 28, 2022

Another fan commented: “This. Callum lived with the Carters when he came to Walford, had Mick as best man at his non-wedding and saw him like a surrogate father, also attended his recent stag do and wedding… but gets no reaction so far to his disappearance. As usual. So frustrating.”

A third fan noted: “Callum literally being a Carter and yet, surprise surprise, we don’t see his reaction…”

A fourth viewer questioned: “Seeing the Square’s reaction to Mick’s death has been really good cause the last year we lacked the aftermath and acknowledgement on this scale.

“Although, there are some characters we should see more. Like Callum? The Carters were his family when he first came in.”

Should EastEnders have shown Callum’s reaction?

