EastEnders fans question why Jack left secret police footage with Keegan

EastEnders fans have questioned why Jack left secret police with Keegan when he knew the teen wanted to share it.

A couple of weeks ago, Keegan was wrongly arrested after Vinny's party got out of hand. A brick ended up being thrown at a police car and immediately Keegan got the blame.

As bodycam footage didn't show who threw the brick it wasn't looking good for Keegan.

Keegan was blamed for a crime he didn't commit (Credit: BBC)

But in last night's episode (Monday, May 13) Jack told Keegan that a few witness statements had come in and one of them filmed the brick being thrown at the car.

Later, Jack managed to sneak the footage back and showed it to Keegan and Jack's niece, Keegan's wife, Tiffany.

Did the video prove Keegan's innocence?

The recording showed clearly that Keegan didn't throw the brick and someone else was responsible.

Excited people finally saw he was telling the truth, Keegan wanted to show the video to his parents. But Jack made it clear that no one else was meant to see the footage - even Tiffany wasn't meant to see it.

New footage proves Keegan didn't throw the brick at the police car (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jack claimed that none of his colleagues knew he had it and if they did, he could lose his job. But when the Crown Prosecution Service see it, they will know Keegan didn't do it.

Later, Jack wanted to take Tiff and Keegan for a drink. But as Tiff went to meet her uncle, Keegan was back at home and sharing the footage.

Keegan shared the footage online (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

As he posted the footage, Keegan said: "I want everyone to see this and I want everyone to share it too. So it if disappears to gets 'corrupted' or something, it's still out there. This is what happened that night. The truth."

Although Keegan's actions could cost Jack his job, EastEnders viewers blamed Jack saying he shouldn't have left the footage with Keegan.

Why has Jack left the USB stick with Keegan if he didn't want him to share it? #EastEnders — Walford Weekly Podcast (@WalfordWeekly) May 12, 2020

because Jack is a terrible police officer. — annette (@smokingpurse) May 12, 2020

Jack shows Keegan the footage. Tells him he can't show anybody else. And then leaves the usb with said footage with Keegan?#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/sdjIwUwV7c — Lydia (@MacElmo) May 12, 2020

My thoughts exactly! What copper would do that! — Tony Care 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 💙 🇺🇸 (@Tonycare316) May 13, 2020

But will Keegan's actions cause Jack to lose his job?

