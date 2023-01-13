EastEnders fans questioning just how big the Slaters’ house is as Harvey now moves in?

Harvey in EastEnders is moving into Slaters’ house with Jean, Stacey and the family to help with the rent.

But the big move has sparked the question: just how many rooms does that place have?

EastEnders fans can’t believe another person can fit in the property – so just how big is the Slaters’ house?

Stacey was on board with Harvey moving in (Credit: BBC)

Harvey moves in

With the Slaters worried about how to pay their way now Nish and Suki have put their rent up, Jean refused to celebrate her 60th birthday last night.

As Harvey discovered their money worries, he suggested he move in to help pay the rent.

“I’ve only got a single bed,” Jean responded.

“Even better,” Harvey told her as he explained he wanted to spend his days and nights with her – ahh!

Jean told him she’d think about it, but later announced during her surprise party that Harvey was in fact going to be moving in.

“Welcome to the family, mate,” Stacey told him as they celebrated.

But those watching at home were immediately confused: how on earth will he fit in the house?

Plenty of people already live in the house, so what’s one more?! (Credit: BBC)

Fans question the size of the Slaters’ house in EastEnders

Viewers all started asking on Twitter just how big the house is – and is it actually the TARDIS from Doctor Who?!

“Sorry but how many bedrooms do they have in the Slater household?? And where is Harvey sleeping ’cause it can’t be Jean’s single bed,” queried one.

A second said: “Has much room is in the Slater TARDIS household re: Harvey possibly moving in??”

“So Harvey wants to move into the Slater TARDIS. How big is that house?” asked a third.

Another joked: “More people in the Slater house? HOW ON EARTH??”

Eve is another of the residents of the Slaters’ house in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who lives in the Slaters’ house in EastEnders?

Already resident in the Slater household are Stacey and Jean, plus Eve Unwin, Freddie Slater and Alfie Moon. Stacey’s kids: Lily, Arthur and Hope are also living there. And Lily currently has a baby on the way – although it’s unknown whether she’ll keep it.

That’s a lot of beds needed!

But how many rooms are there in Stacey’s house?

Recently the Slaters’ landlord, Nish Panesar, was seen ranting to wife Suki about the rent on the property.

He was unhappy thinking son Kheerat had let them off lightly due to his relationship with Stacey. During the rant, he revealed just how big the place is.

“You let out a five bedroom house to one family, you get one rent,” he said. “You rent it to five men or five couples, you get five rents.”

So that confirms the house has five bedrooms.

It would mean just enough room for everyone – if Alfie and Freddie were sharing and the kids all had one room together.

Let’s hope there’s more than one bathroom, though!

