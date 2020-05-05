EastEnders fans predict Whitney will expose Gray's abuse of Chantelle

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist in Chantelle and Gray's storyline which will see Whitney expose the abusive solicitor.

Since July last year, viewers have seen Gray physically abuse and control his wife Chantelle.

Over the last few weeks, Gray has been working as a solicitor for Chantelle's friend Whitney Dean, who accidentally killed her stalker Leo when he attacked her.

Gray has beat Chantelle on multiple occasions (Credit: BBC)

With Gray and Whitney spending so much time together, fans have been predicting an affair between the two.

But some fans have a completely different theory.

Is Whitney falling for Gray? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

On Twitter, one wrote: "Anyone else wondering if that little hint of Gray/Whitney isn't actually going to wind up being a romantic thing, but instead be the moment where Whitney finally sees the signs of an abusive man and finds her strength to reveal the truth and help Chantelle?"

Anyone else wondering if that little hint of Gray/Whitney isn’t actually going to wind up being a romantic thing, but instead be the moment where Whitney FINALLY sees the signs of an abusive man and finds her strength to reveal the truth and help Chantelle? #EastEnders — Brokenspell (@brokenspell77) May 4, 2020

Fans loved the theory and commented on the thread.

One wrote: "Okay that would be so good, Whitney finally realising the signs and catching an abuser to save her best friend."

Okay that would be so good , Whitney finally realising the signs and catching an abuser to save her best friend 🥺 — Shona 🙃 (@gallavichxbalum) May 4, 2020

Another added: "It needs to happen. They need to break the cycle with her and this would be a powerful way to do it in my opinion."

It needs to happen. They need to break the cycle with her and this would a powerful way to do it IMO. — Brokenspell (@brokenspell77) May 4, 2020

Talk has turned to EastEnders' abuse storyline as rival Corrie bring their coercive control plot to a head.

Coronation Street's abuse storyline

Currently Coronation Street are also tackling an abuse storyline with married couple Geoff and Yasmeen.

For months, Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen. But Coronation Street's storyline is focusing more on the control and mental abuse, rather than physical abuse.

Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

In Friday's trip to the cobbles (May 1), Yasmeen was forced to defend herself after Geoff threatened to kill her. She smashed a bottle of wine over his head before stabbing him in the neck with a shard of glass.

Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in the neck (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were overjoyed to see Yasmeen finally stand up to Geoff , but it's not the end of the storyline. As Geoff survived, Yasmeen has been arrested for assault and will later be charged.

Will she be able to prove it was self defence?

And how will EastEnders conclude their abuse storyline?

