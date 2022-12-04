EastEnders fans predict surprise return for legendary character

EastEnders fans are convinced a soap legend will make a surprise appearance at Dot Branning’s funeral next week.

The BBC soap will say goodbye to the iconic character after the death of actress June Brown earlier this year.

Patsy Palmer was last seen as Bianca in EastEnders three years ago (Credit: BBC)

A host of old characters are returning for the specially-extended episode.

Dot’s old friends including Colin Russell, Barry Clark, George ‘Lofty’ Holloway, Mary ‘The Punk’ Smith and Disa O’Brien will return alongside Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning.

But fans are now convinced that Patsy Palmer will reprise her role as Bianca Jackson too.

One said: “Bianca, Ricky and Sam all on screen together again. Patsy has been in the UK for a while too rehearsing for Dancing On Ice.”

A second said: “Bianca and Carol Jackson I’d love see them interact with Kim Medcalf’s Sam Mitchell.”

A third said: “Bianca, Carol and Bex should return for Sonia and also Dot’s funeral #EastEnders @bbceastenders”

EastEnders for special episode for Dot’s funeral

The episode, which will air next week, is specially extended as a tribute to Dot and June.

The episode will air on December 12.

And it will last 37 minutes according to the BBC, longer than the standard half-hour episodes the soap usually produces.

The synopsis reads: “Dot’s family and friends gather for her emotional funeral.

“Old friends arrive to pay their respects to a Walford icon, and Kathy tries to reckon with a difficult moment in her past.”

Executive Producers Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot.

“Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges.

“Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives – so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most.

A host of former EastEnders stars will pay tribute to Dot (Credit: BBC)

Stars return for Dot’s goodbye

“I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send off.”

And he revealed how it was June’s wish for Dot to depart Walford after her own death.

“June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us,” he said.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“But she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

“Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves.”

“So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.