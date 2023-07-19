EastEnders' Theo, Stacey, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders fans predict sinister twist in Theo and Stacey storyline

Could Theo turn into a killer?

By Tamzin Meyer

This week in EastEnders, Stacey was put in a difficult situation as she was forced to choose between Martin and Theo.

At Kathy’s wedding, Stacey ended up kissing Martin before she told Theo that they should just be friends.

After this, EastEnders fans have now predicted a sinister twist in the Theo and Stacey storyline.

Things were made awkward for Stacey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey had two plus ones

At Kathy’s wedding, Stacey was put in an awkward situation as both Theo and Martin turned up to be her plus one.

Eve had initially invited Theo on Stacey’s behalf, but then had sent a drunken message to Martin asking him to be her plus one instead.

Martin had suggested that she ditch Theo but she didn’t want to let him down when he’d taken time to be there.

However, later on, Stacey ended up sharing a kiss with Martin. Martin then told Theo what had gone on between them.

Stacey then told Theo that they should just be friends as Theo agreed to continue tutoring Lily. Stacey then contemplated whether to give things a go with Martin or not.

Fans predict that Theo will kill (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict that Theo will kill Martin

EastEnders fans have predicted that Theo will try to get rid of Martin so that he can get closer to Stacey.

They reckon that he’ll kill Martin in a sinister and dark twist to the storyline.

One EastEnders fan tweeted: “Theo’s gonna be planning to kill Martin.”

Another fan added: “So Theo’s going to kill Martin to get Stacey isn’t he? Can we just have ONE happy couple?”

A third person predicted: “Theo is going to try and kill Martin isn’t he?”

Will Theo kill Martin? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Theo kill Martin?

Theo’s jealousy over Martin is apparent – he wants Stacey all to himself. He’s not going to be impressed if Stacey agrees to give things a go with Martin, is he?

But, will he conjure up a dark plan to get Martin out of the way by killing him?

EastEnders - Martin Fowler & Stacey Slater Kiss (17th July 2023)

