Reiss looking shady on EastEnders against Walford background and logo (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders fans make complete U-turn over Reiss as they predict very sinister twist

Is there more to Reiss than meets the eye?

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Reiss Colwell might have a sinister motive in his romantic pursuit of Sonia and their relationship. He says that he wants to have children with Sonia, but fans aren’t convinced that he might still be up to something.

Is Reiss hiding something from Sonia? If so, what does he have planned?

Reiss looking shady on EastEnders
Is Reiss up to something? (Credit: BBC)

Reiss reveals fertility secret to shocked Sonia

Reiss joined EastEnders as Dot Cotton’s grand-nephew. He quickly grew close to Sonia, but ghosted her shortly after they slept together.

After a tumultuous period of dating, Sonia learned that Reiss is, in fact, married. However, his wife – named Debbie – is on a coma, with little-to-no-chance of recovery.

The soap recently revealed that Reiss is infertile and unable to have children of his own. This came out amidst a pregnancy scare for Sonia, in which he thought she had cheated on him.

In last night’s episode, Reiss came clean about his inability to conceive. He then told Sonia he wanted them to try for children – and suggested that they go for IVF.

Reiss tries to talk to Sonia on EastEnders
Reiss revealed that he wants to try for children with Sonia, in spite of his infertility (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans reveal mistrust of Reiss

However, some fans don’t entirely trust Riess. Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their mistrust of their character.

“I still say Reiss is lying about what happened to Debbie,” wrote one fan, of Reiss’s comatose wife.

“I dunno. I still don’t like or trust Reiss,” said another.

“Why do I feel like Reiss is using Sonia to have a baby (because he and his wife can’t) then once that baby is born, he’s about to run with it… maybe that’s why he’s always so jittery,” another suggested.

Writing on Reddit someone else said: “I just always get vibes that he has something to do with his wife’s ‘significant bleed on the brain’.”

Another darkly predicted: “He’s gonna start beating Sonia soon. He’s a psychopath.”

Someone else added: “He is showing his true self now, there’s nothing to like let alone love.”

Reiss had previously been a big hit with fans thanks to his bumbling ways and awkward nature, so this is quite the U-turn.

Is Reiss up to something? If so, what does he want from Sonia?

Reiss Reveals His SECRET On Sonia's Birthday! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

