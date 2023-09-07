EastEnders fans predict Ofcom complaints after pre-watershed Reiss scenes

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, September 6), Reiss and Sonia attended a consultation at the IVF clinic.

Reiss then got all flustered when he was asked to give in a sperm sample.

EastEnders fans have now predicted Ofcom complaints after pre-watershed Reiss scenes.

Reiss was uncomfortable with the process (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss and Sonia attended an IVF consultation

Attending an IVF consultation last night, Reiss got the wrong end of the stick and thought that the clinic would need to take a blood sample from him.

However, he quickly discovered that he would need to give in a sperm sample instead. Whilst Sonia went to have some bloods taken, Reiss went off in a private room to make his own sample.

Sonia later knocked on the door and asked him if he was done and was ready to give it in.

Reiss then informed her that he hadn’t been able to do it as the walls were paper thin and he didn’t feel comfortable doing it.

Sonia then went into the room with him to give him a helping hand despite Reiss’ apprehensions.

Viewers couldn’t believe the scenes aired before watershed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Ofcom complaints over Reiss scene

EastEnders fans have predicted Ofcom complaints over the scenes in which Reiss was asked to ‘ejaculate.’

One fan has even gone as far as saying that they were put off their dinner, being shocked by the pre-watershed scenes.

One fan wrote: “Ofcom after EastEnders used the word ejaculate tonight”

Thank you very much for that whilst eating dinner tonight. Here's a jar to ejaculate in and then Sonia in there for a hand job or trumpet blow. 😱#EastEnders — Tough Truth. (@Toughtruth5) September 6, 2023

Another fan echoed: “EastEnders are going to get some complaints from Ofcom, it’s not even 8pm yet”

A third viewer commented: “Thank you very much for that whilst eating dinner tonight. Here’s a jar to ejaculate in and then Sonia in there for a hand job or trumpet blow.”

Reiss is insecure (Credit: BBC)

Does Reiss really want a baby?

Tonight (Thursday, September 7), Reiss is insecure when Karen makes a comment about his fertility problems.

Sonia then tries to comfort him by telling him that he’ll be a great dad. But, is Reiss being completely honest with Sonia?

