EastEnders fans predict Nish and Suki ‘murder in slow motion plot’

Fans of EastEnders have predicted a slow-motion murder plot may be underway as they wondered if Nish Panesar could be secretly poisoning Suki. Is there any truth to the fan speculation?

This comes as Suki’s family and friends worry for her health. Last night’s episode (which aired Monday, August 14) saw Suki suffer a worrying dizzy spell.

These symptoms continue in tonight’s episode, when Eve forces her to seek medical advice. But what’s up with Suki?

Some EastEnders fans believe that the answer may be hiding in plain sight. Is Nish secretly poisoning Suki?

Could Nish be responsible for Suki’s ill health? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict poison plot as Suki falls unwell

Writing on Twitter last night, a number of EastEnders fans tried to predict why Suki was feeling faint all of a sudden. Some wondered whether a vengeful Nish could be poisoning Suki in secret.

“Imagine if Nish has slowly been poisoning Suki with his damn chai teas,” wrote one fan.

“I wouldn’t put it past that SOB Nish poisoning Suki because she doesn’t love him and she was gonna leave him. I am sure his creepy, cruel and controlling sons Ravi and Vinny told him about Suki trying to leave and about Eve. Nish knows something,” said another.

Fans are wondering whether Nish knows all about Eve (Credit: BBC)

“Or he could have been given Suki’s packed suitcase by Ravi. We never heard any more about it after Suki’s fall. That could be a reason Nish could possibly try to poison Suki,” a third theorised.

Does Nish know about Suki and Eve? And if so, is he poisoning Suki as part of a revenge plan?

Suki continues to suffer from her symptoms tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Suki’s dizzy spells continue

As the storyline continues tonight, Suki continues to suffer from dizzy spells. This has her family feeling worried.

Meanwhile, Eve forces Suki to see a doctor. But what will she learn? Later, Vinny tries to get her to open up about her feelings. But she snaps back, reminding him to show some respect.

What’s up with Suki?

