EastEnders fans predict ‘baby swap’ for Sonia and Whitney amidst soap exit

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Sonia Fowler and Whitney Dean will swap babies amidst Whitney’s upcoming exit storyline. We know that Whitney is to leave Walford before the year is out, but under what circumstances?

This comes as both she and pal Sonia made momentous decisions about their parenting futures. Could Whitney leave Walford with Sonia’s child in tow?

Whitney and Sonia’s friendship has grown from strength to strength recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sonia and Whitney in baby turmoil

Recent episodes of the soap have seen both Sonia and Whitney struggle with baby-related heartbreak. Whitney remains heartbroken by the death of her child with Zack, baby Peach. Meanwhile, Sonia had a pregnancy scare this week, causing a rift between her and lover Reiss.

Last night, Zack and Whitney decided that they would adopt – as Whitney resolved never to put herself through the loss of a child again. Meanwhile, Reiss and Sonia have opted to try IVF in order to bypass his infertility.

But could these two storylines clash in an unexpected way? Actress Shona McGarty – who plays Whitney – has confirmed that she will be leaving EastEnders soon. Will she take Sonia’s child with her?

Zack and Whitney have decided to adopt… but she’s leaving soon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Whitney’s exit

Writing on Twitter, a number of EastEnders fans theorised how Whitney’s story could end. Many felt that it could tie-in to Sonia‘s own pregnancy in an unexpected way.

“Calling it now, Sonia gets pregnant… Reiss gets arrested and put in prison for fraud. Sonia gives baby to Whitney and Whitney leaves on her own with the baby,” one EastEnders fan wrote.

#Eastenders calling it now Sonia gets pregnant… Reiss gets arrested and put in prison for fraud. Sonia gives baby to Whitney and Whitney leaves on her own with the baby. — Nik Nu Nu (@nduffy8083) August 10, 2023

“Whitney’s definitely leaving with a child, why do I feel like it’ll be Sonia’s?” asked another.

Whitney’s definitely leaving with a child why do I feel like it’ll be Sonia’s #EastEnders — Meena Woodburn (@Meena_jutla) August 10, 2023

“I really don’t want Reiss and Sonia to have a baby so soon. But then it is also connected to Whitney’s exit…” another fan said.

Eeeeeh I really don’t want Riess and Sonia to be have a baby so soon. But then it is also connected to Whitney’s exit… #EastEnders — Tina (@ElloTeenah) August 9, 2023

Will Sonia and Whitney’s pregnancy stories collide as Whit exits Walford?

Star Shona McGarty has been a member of the EastEnders cast for 15 years (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders announces Whitney exit

The BBC announced last month that Shona McGarty would be leaving EastEnders after 15 years on the soap. The actress has played Whitney Dean since she was 16 years old. It is believed that bosses are still working on her exit storyline.

Speaking to The Sun, Shona said: “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.

“I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships — and family — which will endure.”

