EastEnders fans predict affair for Stacey and another Walford resident after spotting chemistry

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, September 18), Jack tried to protect Stacey from Theo by agreeing to help her get an interim stalking protection order.

He promised to protect Stacey from Theo if he ever tried to harm her.

EastEnders fans have now predicted an affair for Stacey and Jack after spotting chemistry.

Jack helped Stacey with Theo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jack helped Stacey

Last night, Stacey got a right fright when she bumped into Theo in the Square gardens. Jack noticed that Stacey was upset and tried to comfort her as much as he could.

He vowed to help her as he told her that they were more than neighbours now, they shared a granddaughter.

Jack then promised to help Stacey get an interim stalking protection order against Theo.

He also promised to protect Stacey should Theo try to harm her in any way.

Fans have spotted chemistry between Jack and Stacey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict affair for Stacey and Jack

As Jack set out to protect Stacey, EastEnders fans have now predicted that Jack and Stacey will have an affair after spotting chemistry between them.

One fan predicted: “Jack and Stacey are bound to have an affair, it’s so obvious”

Jack and Stacey are bound to have an affair, it’s so obvious #EastEnders — lufcollie 🦚 (@piroeszn_) September 18, 2023

I agree it is obvious. Whenever soap writers suddenly put two characters in each other orbit. Jack and Stacey will kiss soon. #Eastenders — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) September 18, 2023

I think Jack and Stacey are going to end up sleeping together. Could be interesting given her and Denise are both part of The Six. Could they be rivals by Christmas? #EastEnders. — Dan (@dnrhds) September 18, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “I can definitely smell a Jack and Stacey affair coming,” to which another fan replied: “I agree it’s obvious. Whenever soap writers suddenly put two characters in each other’s orbit. Jack and Stacey will kiss soon.”

A final fan wondered: “I think Jack and Stacey are going to end up sleeping together. Could be interesting given her and Denise are both part of The Six. Could they be rivals by Christmas?”

Will Stacey turn to Jack for more than a shoulder to cry on? (Credit: BBC)

Will Jack and Stacey have an affair?

Jack’s promised to help keep Stacey safe and is desperate to protect baby Charli too.

But, will he and Stacey get closer as a result of this ordeal? Will Jack and Stacey have an affair as a chemistry between them develops?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Jack and Stacey have an affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!