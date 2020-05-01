EastEnders fans predict affair for Phil Mitchell and Linda Carter

EastEnders fans have predicted an affair for Phil Mitchell and Linda Carter.

Since the boat accident, Linda has been trying to come off the booze by attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. However, she's been finding it difficult since people she knows also go to her local meetings.

Most recently she was planning to speak to the group, but was put off when neighbour Phil Mitchell arrived.

Clearly uncomfortable with Phil listening to her, Linda suggested they take it in turns to attend the meetings.

But Phil, who has stayed sober for four years, said if she couldn't sit across from someone she already knows in the meetings, then maybe she isn't ready to be there at all.

Phil has also been trying to buy The Queen Vic from the Carters as a fresh start for him and Sharon.

In Tuesday's episode (April 28) Phil gave Mick advice on Linda's addiction and suggested the sooner they sold the pub and moved out, the better.

Later Linda confronted Phil about him thinking she's not ready but he explained he knows how hard it is from experience.

Phil then told her to sit down and he would tell her all about recovery.

Fans now seem to think there could be an affair on the cards for Phil and Linda.

Linda and Phil affair?

On a Digital Spy forum, one fan wrote: "Forget Sharongate and Sheanu, it's all about #Phillinda. Wait till that affair kicks off."

A second commented: "Phillinda! Funnily enough I actually thought they were going to kiss last night (Tuesday, April 28) with that camera shot of them looking at each other in the kitchen almost in darkness.

"Would the writers go there though?"

A third said: "I called an affair between those two weeks ago so I'll be well smug if I'm proved right. I'm never right! It would be an explosive one, that's for sure.

"But also would be lovely if they just formed a nice little friendship instead and always looked out for each other here on in. If Mick can help out Whitney..."

Do you think Linda and Phil will have an affair?

EastEnders next week airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

