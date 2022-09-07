EastEnders Bobby Brazier as Freddie and Jade Goody
Soaps

EastEnders’ fans poignant comments about Jade Goody as they praise newcomer Bobby Brazier

His mum would be proud

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Bobby Brazier made his first appearance as Freddie Slater in last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, 6 September, 2022.)

Freddie was seen causing trouble at the market before giving Billy a right shock.

Now, EastEnders fans are taking to Twitter, commenting that Bobby’s late mum, Jade Goody, would be proud of his performance.

They also were taken aback by how much the young actor looks like Jade.

Freddie Slater is played by Bobby Brazier (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier’s debut in EastEnders

Bobby‘s debut aired last night as Freddie Slater was seen haggling with Billy at the market.

He was seen trying on a cap whilst obviously having no intention of buying it.

The youngster then proceeded to go to Stacey’s stall and nick a bap.

Later, after ruffling feathers at the market, Bobby Beale spotted Freddie at the Tube station, getting done for trying to jump the barrier without paying.

Whilst Bobby felt sorry for him and gave him money to travel, Billy was not so lenient.

He was all for calling the police until Freddie introduced himself as Billy’s son.

Jade Goody
Jade died in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans are praising Bobby’s performance

After watching Freddie cause chaos in Albert Square, fans have been quick to praise the star for his performance, noting that his late mum, Jade, would be proud.

One fan praised: “Freddie is defo a Slater. I’m loving Bobby Brazier already. Jade Goody would be so proud of her boy.”

Another commented: “Freddie Slater… Bobby Brazier looks just like him mum, Jade. She would be proud.”

A third viewer complimented the actor: “Bobby Brazier is a strong resemblance of his mum. She’d be so proud of her son. Looking forward of seeing more of Freddie. What a lovely young man.”

EastEnders Freddie Slater stealing from the market
Freddie’s causing trouble (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Freddie Slater?

Freddie’s already caused chaos but there’s much more where that came from.

EastEnders spoilers for this week reveal that things are set to become emotional for Freddie as he senses that his family aren’t telling the truth.

This week, Honey begs Billy to contact Little Mo so that she can tell her son the truth.

Graham is his dad, not Billy.

Freddie’s overwhelmed by the fact that his family are keeping something from him but Stacey tells him that he needs to speak to his mum.

Little Mo should be the one to give him the answers he needs.

Will Freddie’s mum tell him the truth?

How will he react?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Were you a fan of Bobby Brazier’s EastEnders debut? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Audrey Stephen Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Audrey to make horrifying discovery about Stephen?
Jane McDonald looks serious on This Morning
Jane McDonald leaves fans emotional as she shares news: ‘Tissues are at the ready!’
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice both smile
Rose Ayling-Ellis gushes over Giovanni Pernice as he leaves fans ‘in tears’ with news
Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary on GMB today
GMB host Susanna Reid in rare clash today with Dr Hilary as fans slam his criticism of British public
Meghan Markle during a TV appearance in her childhood, and raising her eyebrows talking about her podcast
Meghan Markle makes sad confession about her ‘ugly duckling’ and lonely childhood
The Queen and Liz Truss, prime minister
The Queen sparks concern in photo with new PM Liz Truss