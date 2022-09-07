EastEnders’ fans poignant comments about Jade Goody as they praise newcomer Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier made his first appearance as Freddie Slater in last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, 6 September, 2022.)

Freddie was seen causing trouble at the market before giving Billy a right shock.

Now, EastEnders fans are taking to Twitter, commenting that Bobby’s late mum, Jade Goody, would be proud of his performance.

They also were taken aback by how much the young actor looks like Jade.

Freddie Slater is played by Bobby Brazier (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier’s debut in EastEnders

Bobby‘s debut aired last night as Freddie Slater was seen haggling with Billy at the market.

He was seen trying on a cap whilst obviously having no intention of buying it.

The youngster then proceeded to go to Stacey’s stall and nick a bap.

Later, after ruffling feathers at the market, Bobby Beale spotted Freddie at the Tube station, getting done for trying to jump the barrier without paying.

Whilst Bobby felt sorry for him and gave him money to travel, Billy was not so lenient.

He was all for calling the police until Freddie introduced himself as Billy’s son.

Jade died in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans are praising Bobby’s performance

After watching Freddie cause chaos in Albert Square, fans have been quick to praise the star for his performance, noting that his late mum, Jade, would be proud.

One fan praised: “Freddie is defo a Slater. I’m loving Bobby Brazier already. Jade Goody would be so proud of her boy.”

Another commented: “Freddie Slater… Bobby Brazier looks just like him mum, Jade. She would be proud.”

A third viewer complimented the actor: “Bobby Brazier is a strong resemblance of his mum. She’d be so proud of her son. Looking forward of seeing more of Freddie. What a lovely young man.”

Freddie’s causing trouble (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Freddie Slater?

Freddie’s already caused chaos but there’s much more where that came from.

EastEnders spoilers for this week reveal that things are set to become emotional for Freddie as he senses that his family aren’t telling the truth.

This week, Honey begs Billy to contact Little Mo so that she can tell her son the truth.

Graham is his dad, not Billy.

Freddie’s overwhelmed by the fact that his family are keeping something from him but Stacey tells him that he needs to speak to his mum.

Little Mo should be the one to give him the answers he needs.

Will Freddie’s mum tell him the truth?

How will he react?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

