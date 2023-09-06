EastEnders fans ‘obsessed’ as The Six steal the red carpet with dramatic looks

Last night (Tuesday, September 5) saw soap stars gather together as they all hoped to bag themselves an award at this year’s NTAs.

EastEnders managed to take home all three of the awards they were up for, consequently thrilling fans.

As the cast wowed at the NTAs, EastEnders fans were left super ‘obsessed’ after The Six stole the red carpet with their dramatic looks.

The Six wowed with their especially chosen outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders cast wow as The Six showcase dramatic looks

EastEnders won three awards at the NTAs last night. They won awards for Rising Star (Bobby Brazier), Best Serial Drama Performance (Danielle Harold) and also Best Serial Drama.

This wasn’t the only thing that got fans talking though as the cast’s outfit choices were also quite the talking point.

The Six – consisting of Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth – certainly stole the red carpet at the awards show.

They each wore a dress colour co-ordinated to the one their characters were wearing in the Christmas Day flashforward.

The male members of the cast could also be seen sporting those all-important cufflinks (you know, the ones seen on the mysterious dead body?)

The Six wowed fans (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders fans ‘obsessed’ as The Six steal the red carpet

EastEnders fans have therefore been left ‘obsessed’ after The Six stole the red carpet with their dramatic looks.

One fan wrote: “I’m obsessed with them turning up in their The Six colours… Chris Clenshaw really said LET ME SHOW YOU HOW IT’S DONE.”

Another fan added: “I am obsessed with the attention and focus on The Six.”

I am obsessed with the attention and focus on The Six #EastEnders #NTAs2023 pic.twitter.com/dXef6MZXaf — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 5, 2023

Obsessed with the women wearing their Christmas trailer colours and all the men wearing the cuff links 👀 #NTAs #Eastenders — nath (@walker1585) September 5, 2023

Loved what the #Eastenders PR team did at the NTA's – Grouping #TheSix together, putting them all in their bright colours. Tish being in white as she's going to be the Christmas bride! Really looking forward to the lead up to this storyline now. I'm sure it won't disappoint! pic.twitter.com/IaW85CZWVX — Return Of The Mac 💙 (@jomac_official) September 5, 2023

A third fan commented: “Obsessed with the women wearing their Christmas trailer colours and all the men wearing the cuff links.”

A final fan praised: “Loved what the EastEnders PR team did at the NTA’s – Grouping The Six together, putting them all in their bright colours. Tish being in white as she’s going to be the Christmas bride! Really looking forward to the lead up to this storyline now. I’m sure it won’t disappoint!”

Who will die? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Who will die on Christmas Day?

After THAT flashforward scene, we know that there’s a dead guy on Christmas Day and it has something to do with The Six.

Fans have been making lots of predictions but only one guy ends up dead on the floor in The Vic (at least we think it’s just one!)

But, who will the dead guy be? And, will one of The Six end up killing him? Only time will tell…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

