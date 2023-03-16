EastEnders fans issue plea to soap bosses over Sharon

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday March 15, 2023), Keanu and Chelsea went on a date with each other.

Meeting up at The Vic, Keanu then offered to take Chelsea to a Spanish restaurant, leaving Sharon jealous.

Now, EastEnders fans have issues a plea to soap bosses over Sharon.

Chelsea and Keanu went on a date in front of Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Keanu went on a date with Chelsea

Recently, Denise tried to play matchmaker with Chelsea and Keanu.

She suggested that they meet up with the kids and have a little get together.

Keanu later turned up at Denise’s house and invited Chelsea out on a date.

Last night, Keanu and Chelsea went on a date together.

They were enjoying chatting together in The Vic before Keanu suggested that they go for dinner at a Spanish restaurant.

Sharon was in The Vic with Martin and saw Keanu and Chelsea together.

It was clear that Sharon was jealous, making things awkward.

Fans want Keanu and Sharon to get back together (Credit: BBC)

Fans issue plea for Sharon to get back with Keanu

EastEnders fans aren’t feeling that there’s any chemistry between Keanu and Chelsea.

Instead, fans have issued a plea to soap bosses for Keanu and Sharon to get back together.

One fan begged: “Need Sharon telling Keanu she loves him please and thank uuuu luvs.”

need sharon telling keanu she loves him please and thank uuu luvs. #EastEnders — jess | ❥︎ sheanu. (@shannisrickman) March 15, 2023

When Sharon said “ it will do you good to go back to something you love” and looking back to Keanu 🥹🥹🥹🥹 go get ur man Sharon !!!! #EastEnders — AlbertSqaureGossip (@WalfordGossip) March 15, 2023

Bring back #Sheanu!!! Stop trying to pair him up with Chelsea! She flirts with anyone in trousers. What he had with Sharon was electric! #Eastenders — Dyana 🇪🇺❤️🇬🇧 (@Dyana_) March 15, 2023

Another fan wrote: “When Sharon said ‘it will do you good to go back to something you love’ and looking back to Keanu. Go get ur man Sharon!!!!”

A third fan demanded: “Bring back Sheanu!!! Stop trying to pair him up with Chelsea! She flirts with anyone in trousers. What he had with Sharon was electric!”

What do you think?

Is a reunion on the cards? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Sharon and Keanu reunite?

Sharon clearly still has feelings for Keanu.

However, at the moment, Keanu seems to be moving on with Chelsea.

Will Sharon open up to Keanu about how she really feels?

Will Sharon and Keanu get back together?

