EastEnders' Sharon is with the EastEnders logo
Soaps

EastEnders fans issue plea to soap bosses over Sharon

Fans are desperate for Sheanu to make a comeback

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday March 15, 2023), Keanu and Chelsea went on a date with each other.

Meeting up at The Vic, Keanu then offered to take Chelsea to a Spanish restaurant, leaving Sharon jealous.

Now, EastEnders fans have issues a plea to soap bosses over Sharon.

EastEnders' Chelsea is smiling at Keanu
Chelsea and Keanu went on a date in front of Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Keanu went on a date with Chelsea

Recently, Denise tried to play matchmaker with Chelsea and Keanu.

She suggested that they meet up with the kids and have a little get together.

Keanu later turned up at Denise’s house and invited Chelsea out on a date.

Last night, Keanu and Chelsea went on a date together.

They were enjoying chatting together in The Vic before Keanu suggested that they go for dinner at a Spanish restaurant.

Sharon was in The Vic with Martin and saw Keanu and Chelsea together.

It was clear that Sharon was jealous, making things awkward.

EastEnders' Sharon and Martin are in The Vic
Fans want Keanu and Sharon to get back together (Credit: BBC)

Fans issue plea for Sharon to get back with Keanu

EastEnders fans aren’t feeling that there’s any chemistry between Keanu and Chelsea.

Instead, fans have issued a plea to soap bosses for Keanu and Sharon to get back together.

One fan begged: “Need Sharon telling Keanu she loves him please and thank uuuu luvs.”

Another fan wrote: “When Sharon said ‘it will do you good to go back to something you love’ and looking back to Keanu. Go get ur man Sharon!!!!”

A third fan demanded: “Bring back Sheanu!!! Stop trying to pair him up with Chelsea! She flirts with anyone in trousers. What he had with Sharon was electric!”

What do you think?

EastEnders' Keanu is smiling in The Vic
Is a reunion on the cards? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Sharon and Keanu reunite?

Sharon clearly still has feelings for Keanu.

However, at the moment, Keanu seems to be moving on with Chelsea.

Will Sharon open up to Keanu about how she really feels?

Will Sharon and Keanu get back together?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Sharon see Keanu and Chelsea together|| 15/03/23

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Do you ship Sheanu? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Chelsea Fox EastEnders Keanu Taylor Sharon Watts

Trending Articles

Martin Lewis talking via video call on GMB
Martin Lewis issues apology to GMB viewers for behaviour today: ‘It’s too early to do TV’
Gary Glitter looks into the camera for a mugshot
Gary Glitter ‘will probably die in prison’ after being sent back to jail
Strictly star Molly Rainford beams widely
Molly Rainford sends fans into frenzy as she ‘confirms’ romance with Strictly co-star
Christine McGuinness resting her head in BBC documentary, Paddy McGuinness on This Morning
Paddy McGuinness addresses ex Christine’s documentary as she makes heartbreaking confession about marriage split
Prince Harry looking shocked
Prince Harry branded ‘dim’ and ‘selfish’ by royal author as Duke dealt fresh blow
Prince Harry looking shocked
Prince Harry branded ‘dim’ and ‘selfish’ by royal author as Duke dealt fresh blow