EastEnders fans issue plea over Keanu and Sharon as Danny Walters shares teaser pic

EastEnders fans have issued a plea over the future of Keanu and Sharon after Danny Walters shared an image from last night’s episode.

The scenes saw Sharon swept off her feet – quite literally – by Keanu as he staged a romantic surprise.

Of course, EastEnders viewers know it’s all part of a plan to win Sharon back and then take her for all that she’s got. And they aren’t happy about it.

Keanu is conning Sharon (Credit: BBC)

Keanu tries to con Sharon in EastEnders

With Sharon considering taking Albie abroad for a year, Keanu is desperate. After Karen and Sharon had a showdown in The Vic, Karen concocted a plan to scam her.

At first Keanu wasn’t on board, he insisted he just wanted to be able to see his son, not take Sharon’s money.

But then he changed his mind and has begun wooing Sharon back.

Sharon is tempted, knowing she still loves Keanu. However, she’s also doubting his commitment (quite rightly, it turns out!) and is still considering going abroad.

Last night (Monday October 16) Keanu surprised Sharon with a romantic afternoon. He set up the Arches as a drive-in, dressed himself in An Officer and a Gentleman fancy dress and set out to win her round. She was reluctant, but couldn’t help but be swept away by the romance of it all.

EastEnders fans issue plea

As Danny Walters shared a picture from the scene to his social media, fans flocked to beg one thing: stop the plot.

They are desperate for Keanu and Sharon to get together properly and make a go of it. They ship Sheanu forever!

“Really hope Keanu stops being so cruel soon and Sheanu can make it work on a real level,” shared one commenter.

Another raged: “EastEnders has ruined your character and Lorraine Stanley’s character, this storyline is not how Keanu and Karen are.”

“Give us some feel good vibes for once and keep these as a couple! I’m fed up with the doom and gloom. Maybe Karen leaves because she doesn’t approve of the pairing? I hope these two make it because EastEnders is getting boring!” said someone else.

A fourth simply begged: “PLEASE WORK IT OUT.”

And a fifth added: “Still rooting for Sheanu somehow.”

Don’t listen to him Shazza! (Credit: BBC)

What happens next?

Keanu’s plan might look like it’s working, but tonight Sharon decides she’s going to take the job in Abu Dhabi.

After a pep talk from Martin she decides she has to let Keanu go. But will he give up that easily? Something tells us he won’t…

And with Karen’s exit looming, is this somehow tied in?

