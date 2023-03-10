Stacey looking worried on EastEnders; inset, wearing her cleaning uniform (Credit: BBC/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

EastEnders fans issue dark warning to Stacey: ‘This will end badly’

Stacey made a big mistake

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders have issued a dark warning to Stacey Slater following the events of last night’s episode, which saw her stealing money while on a cleaning job with mum Jean.

Happening across an open petty cash tin, Stacey discovered thousands of pounds inside.

After some deliberation, cash-strapped Stacey decided to take the money in order to help her family.

EastEnders fans were horrified by Stacey’s actions.

As the episode aired, they issued a stark warning, noting that “this will end badly” for Stacey.

Is Stacey headed for trouble?

Stacey cleaning an office with Jean on EastEnders
Stacey encountered the open petty cash tin while on a cleaning job with mum Jean (Credit: BBC)

Concerned EastEnders fans issue Stacey a chilling warning

Writing on Twitter, viewers reacted to Stacey’s crime.

“Stacey took the money from the office… well this is going to end badly,” said one fan.

“Stacey Stacey, noooo!” exclaimed another horrified viewer.

“Ohhh. She took it all! Not so clever Stacey (they wouldn’t have missed a note or two),” another wrote, commenting on her decision to take all of the money, rather than just a smaller amount.

“Why Stacey? It’ll only end badly for ya,” a fourth said.

“Oh Stacey! You won’t get away with this. Do you want to go back to prison?” asked another viewer.

What has Stacey done?

Stacey looking worried on EastEnders
This isn’t Stacey’s first run-in with the law (Credit: BBC)

Hard-up Stacey is on the path to disaster

In spite of viewers screaming at the TV – and her own best instincts – Stacey went through with the crime.

However, this is sure to have mighty repercussions for Stacey.

She was previouly sentenced to five years in prison for killing Archie, but was released after pleading diminished responsibility – due to her bipolar disorder.

Could Stacey’s crime see her back in hot water with the police?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Has Stacey Found A JACKPOT? 💰 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

EastEnders Lacey Turner Stacey Slater

Trending Articles

I am Madeline McCann girl Julia smiling in California
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia finally finds ‘peace’ as ‘truth’ is uncovered
I am Madeline McCann girl Julia smiling in California
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia finally finds ‘peace’ as ‘truth’ is uncovered
Meghan and Harry at Invictus Games, King Charles looking concerned with ED exclusive badge
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to face huge decision over grandfather King Charles following Meghan and Harry’s royal exit?
Meghan and Harry at Invictus Games, King Charles looking concerned with ED exclusive badge
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to face huge decision over grandfather King Charles following Meghan and Harry’s royal exit?
Jack Keating smiles, Ronan Keating looks to camers
Ronan Keating’s son Jack Keating shocks confused fans as he shares baby news
Julia Wandelt side by side with Madeleine McCann
Real reason ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia has been blocked from DNA test