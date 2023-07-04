EastEnders' Lola, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders fans in tears over tribute for Lola’s birthday

Lola will never be forgotten

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, July 3), Lola Pearce-Brown’s family struggled on what would’ve been her 27th birthday.

Lexi and Denise both did a special tribute to Lola as they still wished to celebrate her birthday.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left in tears over both of their tributes for Lola.

Lola has a special chair (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola’s birthday

Last night, Billy held a bouquet of flowers as he revealed that it would’ve been Lola’s 27th birthday. Denise then asked him to pop by the salon later so that they could all remember Lola together.

Afterwards, Lola’s loved ones gathered in the salon to raise a glass to Lola.

Denise unveiled a salon chair with a special plaque on it that said ‘Lola Pearce-Brown ‘WOZ ‘ERE!’ Later on, Lexi came home and got out a card she’d done especially for her mum at school – her own special tribute.

Jay and Ben then reckoned that Lola would be partying in heaven with a big slice of birthday cake.

EastEnders' Lexi's card to Lola
Fans have been left in floods of tears (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in tears over Lola birthday tribute

Fans have been left in floods of tears over both Lexi and Denise’s tributes to Lola on what would’ve been her 27th birthday.

One EastEnders viewer tweeted: “That was such a touching gesture by Denise to celebrate Lola’s birthday. She wanted to make sure that Lola wasn’t forgotten. It was a very sweet scene.”

Another fan commented: “Lexi making a card for Lola. Her mum was her world and she’ll never forget her even when it looks like she’s coping secretly she is not. It’ll take time for Lexi to process life without her mum.”

A third viewer added: “Lexi making a birthday card for Lola and Jay putting it next to Lola’s ashes,’ followed by a crying face emoji.

EastEnders' Jay, Lexi and Lola are comforting each other
Lexi’s struggling without her mum (Credit: BBC)

Will Lola’s loved ones get through this tough time?

Lexi, Jay, Ben and Callum are all living together now as they try to support each other.

However, it’s clear that they are all really struggling with the loss of Lola. Can they all come together to get through this tough time?

Ballum Part 2 - Lola’s Birthday & Denise Dedicates A Seat To Lola..

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

