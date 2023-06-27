EastEnders fans in tears over Billy’s heartbreaking message on Lola’s coffin

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, June 26), Billy visited Lola for the last time in the Chapel of Rest.

He felt as though he’d failed her and wrote an emotional message on her coffin.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left in tears over Billy’s heartbreaking message on Lola’s coffin.

Billy broke down whilst saying goodbye to Lola (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Billy said goodbye to Lola

Last night, Billy put off going to say goodbye to Lola for the last time. He took everything out on Jay and blamed him for not being there all of the time for Lola.

He then took things out on the Mitchells for how they treated Lola to begin with.

However, this was all due to his emotions getting the better of him, with Honey encouraging him to say goodbye to Lola at the Chapel of Rest.

Billy had been putting this off but eventually saw Lola in her open casket before breaking down whilst writing a message on her coffin.

He believed that he failed her and wrote ‘I’m sorry I wasn’t good enough love Pops xx.’

Billy’s message broken fans’ hearts (Credit: BBC)

Fans in tears over Billy’s heartbreaking message

EastEnders fans have been left in tears over Billy’s heartbreaking message to Lola. They thought that Billy was being too hard on himself.

One EastEnders viewer tweeted: “‘I’m sorry I wasn’t good enough’ – but you were Billy, you were… absolutely bawling”

"I'm sorry I wasn't good enough" – but you were Billy, you were….absolutely bawling 😭😭😭 #Eastenders — Nazzle #COYG (@Mrs_AhmedZaman) June 26, 2023

Aw Billy, he was more than good enough. Lola loved him more than anything, no matter what. He took her in like she said in her Wedding speech & if not for him who knows how her life would of turned out, growing up in that children's home. Certainly be no Lexi #Eastenders 💔 https://t.co/Hbv35Os8u1 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) June 26, 2023

Billy’s low self esteem is just so upsetting. He’s made mistakes in his life but I’m struggling to think of a single thing he ever got wrong with Lola and coming up blank. Why does he think he let her down? 😞 #EastEnders — BST (@BridgeStTroll) June 26, 2023

Another person wrote: “Aw Billy, he was more than good enough. Lola loved him more than anything, no matter what. He took her in like she said in her wedding speech and if not for him who knows how her life would have turned out, growing up in that children’s home. Certainly be no Lexi.”

A third person agreed: “Billy’s low self-esteem is just so upsetting. He’s made mistakes in his life but I’m struggling to think of a single thing he ever got wrong with Lola and coming up blank. Why does he think he let her down?”

Billy goes missing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Billy be at Lola’s funeral?

Tonight (Tuesday, June 27), it’s the day of Lola’s funeral but Billy is nowhere to be found.

He’s extremely emotional after saying goodbye to her at the Chapel of Rest.

But, will he make it to the wedding to say a final goodbye to Lola?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Will Billy be at Lola’s funeral? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!