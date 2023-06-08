EastEnders fans in complete shock over Sharon’s appearance last night

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Sharon upset Keanu by bringing Reiss on board to work on the business.

This came after she had surprised Keanu by buying The Arches for him so that he could be manager of the place.

During the scenes, Sharon donned a pretty pale pink dress with lace detail. And EastEnders fans were frankly stunned over her appearance last night.

Sharon was celebrating (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon upset Keanu

Earlier this week, Sharon rounded up Keanu’s family and friends and surprised him by giving him a name plaque that stated that he was the new manager of The Arches.

She’d bought the place off Ben, excited for Keanu to have a business of his own to get stuck into.

Keanu was initially upset that Sharon had handed him something without him earning it for himself.

Last night, after getting used to the idea, Keanu was left offended and upset as Sharon hired Reiss to keep track of the books whilst Keanu focused on fixing cars.

She had enjoyed celebrating at a launch party, marking a new era for Keanu. However, Keanu viewed the move in a negative light, suggesting that Sharon lacked faith in him.

How different! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans shocked by Sharon’s appearance

As all of this was going on, EastEnders fans were more focused on something else. And it’s something which left them in complete shock: Sharon’s pink dress. She usually wears black, making them surprised to see such a dramatic change in clothing choice.

One fan commented: “OMG not a drill, Sharon is wearing pink… NOT BLACK.”

OMG not a drill, Sharon is wearing pink . . . NOT BLACK #Eastenders — 𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚞𝚎𝚕 𝚆𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚐𝚎 (@samuelwoodridge) June 7, 2023

Nice to see Sharon in a colour other than black, but I should imagine that pink dress came from the market.#Eastenders — Felicity 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@fjparrott) June 7, 2023

Sharon looks stunning in pink! More of this please 🙏🏼🩷🩷🩷🙏🏼 #EastEnders — Andreas 🇩🇰🏳️‍🌈 (@danish_bloke) June 7, 2023

Another EastEnders viewer tweeted: “Nice to see Sharon in a colour other than black, but I should imagine that pink dress came from the market.”

A third fan added: “Sharon looks stunning in pink! More of this please.”

Will Keanu see the good in Sharon’s actions? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Keanu forgive Sharon?

Keanu’s not happy that Sharon’s roped in Reiss to help out with the books. He feels as though she doesn’t trust him or think that he’s capable of running a business.

But, will Keanu see that Sharon’s only got good intentions? Will he realise that she has his best interests at heart?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Do you like Sharon’s new look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!