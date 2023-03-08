EastEnders fans heartbroken as grieving Zack is ‘forgotten’

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday March 8, 2023), Sonia gave Whitney a box of sympathy cards.

However, Whitney was soon left upset after noticing a heartbreaking detail.

Now, EastEnders fan have been left heartbroken as a grieving Zack is seemingly forgotten about.

Whitney received some sympathy cards (Credit: BBC)

Whitney read her sympathy cards

Last night, Whitney received a box of sympathy cards.

Sonia had been inspired by Vi to get Whitney’s loved ones to write her a thoughtful message in a card.

She then collected all of the cards and handed them over to Whitney in a box.

Chelsea and Sonia supported Whitney as they had a meal and poured a few drinks with her.

As Whitney read through the cards, she noticed something upsetting.

Only one card, from Sharon, had mentioned Zack.

Whitney explained that the one person she wanted to speak to was Zack as he knew more about what she was going through than anyone else.

Zack, however, was unaware that Whitney wanted to speak to him.

Zack wasn’t thought about (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan heartbroken as Zack is forgotten

EastEnders fans have been left heartbroken after seeing that Zack was forgotten about and not mentioned in the cards.

He’s grieving just as much as Whitney.

One fan wrote: “Sharon being the only person to mention Zack really proves that the fathers are forgotten about, yes, Whitney is in more pain physically but Zack also lost his daughter.”

sharon being the only person to mention zack, really proves that the fathers are forgotten about, yes whitney is in more pain physically but zack also lost his daughter 💔 #eastenders — ames (@lclapearce) March 7, 2023

How has only one person mentioned Zack.. ouch. Also, he shouldn’t be running away. They need each other. #EastEnders — Tina (@ElloTeenah) March 7, 2023

#Eastenders catch up earlier, and the Whitney/Zack storyline really does make your heart break. But what upset me too is the fact not many even checked in on Zack. Whitney’s body is going thru hell of course but he’s suffering too 😢dads suffer thru it too😩 — Amy (@AmySian1993) March 8, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “How has only one person mentioned Zack … ouch. Also, he shouldn’t be running away. They need each other.”

A third EastEnders fan commented: “Catch up earlier and the Whitney/Zack storyline really does make your heart break. But what upset me too is the fact not many even checked in on Zack. Whitney’s body is going through hell of course but he’s suffering too. Dads suffer through it too.”

Zack is left to collect Peach’s ashes alone (Credit: BBC)

Can Zack and Whitney support each other?

Next week, Whitney returns back to work and tries to keep busy.

However, she’s devastated when she’s told that Peach’s ashes are ready to collect.

Zack and Whitney eventually decide to collect Peach’s ashes together.

However, Whitney soon gets distracted by helping Lily with a health scare.

Focusing on the health of Lily’s baby, Whitney fails to accompany Zack.

Instead, Zack’s left to collect Peach’s ashes alone.

Confronting Whitney, the pair start rowing.

But, can they both support each other through this difficult time?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Can Zack and Whitney support each other? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!