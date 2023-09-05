EastEnders fans heartbroken as third character in a month ‘returns from the dead’

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, September 4), saw Lexi prepare for her first day of secondary school.

Ben had sat down with her and had showed her a video that Lola had left for her.

EastEnders fans have been left heartbroken as the third character in a month “returns from the dead”.

Lola left a video of Lexi (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ben and Lexi watched Lola’s video

Last night, Lexi was nervous about starting her first day at secondary school.

Ben called her over and explained that he wanted to show her something. He had been waiting for Jay to join them but he’d been held up.

He then put on a video that Lola had made for Lexi before she passed away.

In the video, Lola gave Lexi some advice about being kind and being herself as she got ready for her big day.

Lola then said that she was with Lexi in spirit every step of the way as Ben and Lexi watched the video in tears.

Fans were in tears (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in tears as Lola “returns from the dead”

EastEnders fans have been left heartbroken as the third character in the space of a month “returns from the dead”.

Cindy recently turned up back in Walford after lying about being dead whilst in witness protection.

Then Fatboy reappeared in a flashback scene. And, now Lola’s come back to life in the form of a video. Fans have been left in tears over the emotional scenes.

One fan commented: “Was not prepared for another Lola video OMG, I cried AGAIN.”

was not prepared for another lola video omg, i cried AGAIN #eastenders — emily (@eerosegio) September 4, 2023

Lola's video message for Lexi destroyed me. At least Lexi knows that Lola is with her in spirit & in her heart. 💔💔😭😭#EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) September 4, 2023

I know they’re going to most likely pull out Lola videos off and on. Please pay Danielle just to make tons of them atm ok. So? 5 years from now it’ll be like: OH U THOUGHT U MOVED PAST IT!!! HAHAHHH HERE SUFFER W A LOLA VIDEO!!!1!1 And … I’ll cry again. 😪 #EastEnders — ☀️Mechelle☀️ (@barilace) September 4, 2023

Another viewer added: “Lola’s video message for Lexi destroyed me. At least Lexi knows that Lola is with her in spirit & in her heart.”

A third fan exclaimed: “I know they’re going to most likely pull out Lola videos off and on. Please pay Danielle just to make tons of them atm ok. So? 5 years from now it’ll be like: OH YOU THOUGHT YOU MOVED PAST IT!!! HAHAHHH HERE SUFFER WITH A LOLA VIDEO!!!!!! And… I’ll cry again.” [Sic]

Lexi’s nervous (Credit: BBC)

Will Lexi’s first day at secondary school go smoothly?

Tonight (Tuesday, September 4), Ben heads to The Vic to drown his sorrows but gets persuaded to come by Callum.

At home, Ben tries to encourage Lexi to open up about how she’s feeling as she starts to get excited for her first day at her new school.

But, will Lexi’s first day at school go smoothly? Will she settle in okay?

