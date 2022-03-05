Baffled EastEnders fans all asking same thing as Gray wakes from coma

EastEnders fans are baffled after Gray Atkins recovered minutes after waking up from his coma.

The serial killer was left unconscious after trying to kill Kheerat Panesar with the businessman turning the tables on him.

One minute EastEnders killer Gray was in bed, the next… (Credit: BBC)

He has been in a coma for more than a week in hospital with the doctors fearing major injuries.

But last night Gray woke up – and it was as if nothing had happened.

He was walking around the hospital within minutes – and later returned home and went wandering around the Square.

Read more: EastEnders: When does Gray Atkins leave? Does he die?

In one scene where Chelsea went to visit her abusive husband, Gray was in bed wrapped in bandages and a hospital gown.

But in the next scene he was up and about with no signs of any injuries.

And then when he went home, fans were in a state of shock.

EastEnders viewers’ shock as Gray walks after coma

One said: “Gray is walking around like this after a serious head injury #EastEnders”

A second said: “They were literally saying Gray probably wouldn’t wake up about a week ago.

“Walford General with its miracle cures!!!!!!! Nurse Sonia Nightingale has done it again!!!!!!”

The next he was wandering the hospital with not an injury in sight (Credit: BBC)

A third said: “How the hell is Gray ready to leave hospital already pls.”

Another said: “Gray’s done well … he was in a coma yesterday!”

A fifth said: “#EastEnders these soap hospitals are amazing. You go from death’s door to full recovery with no scars or side effects within days.”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Gray to die as he finally gets his comeuppance?

Another joked: “So Gray has woken up had one physio session gone home asked Chelsea for sex and is now on the hunt to see who knows what about Tina’s body all in one afternoon.

“The guy is some kind of superhuman.”

EastEnders bosses have confirmed that next week Gray will finally be exposed for his crimes, so it’s a good job he’s able to run away.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.