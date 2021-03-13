EastEnders fans are furious after Stacey Slater was told she is going to prison – for a crime she didn’t commit.

Stacey’s former best friend Ruby Allen has accused her of pushing her down the stairs and causing her miscarriage.

EastEnders viewers are furious at Stacey being sent to prison (Credit: bbc)

Viewers know that Ruby actually lost her baby days before and is lying.

However, after Ruby deleted the CCTV footage that would prove Stacey’s innocence – and kept the angle that seems to show her story – Stacey is facing prison.

They’ve charged me. I just told Martin and Ruby that the police have nothing but that solicitor said I’m probably going down.

In last night’s (March 13) episode Stacey was confronted with the CCTV footage. And she realised she was doomed.

Read more: Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week revealed in pictures!

“There’s CCTV, Mum,” she later told her mum Jean. “It looks like I pushed her.

“They’ve charged me. I just told Martin and Ruby that the police have nothing but that solicitor said I’m probably going down.”

EastEnders: Stacey Slater is going to jail and fans are raging

Fans are furious that Stacey is going to prison for something she hasn’t done.

One said: “#Eastenders Stacey was so right as well tonight and that is what angers me.

“If Stacey goes to prison Martin will be left to pick up the pieces and the kids will have no mum. Ruby’s going to get her long-held dream of taking care of kids that ain’t even hers.”

A second agreed tweeting: “If Stacey goes to prison for this I will be so angry! #EastEnders.”

Stacey Slater realises she’s going to prison – again (Credit: BBC)

Another said: “If Stacey goes to prison WE RIOT #eastenders.”

However while some were furious that Stacey would be going to prison, others accused the soap of repeating an old storyline.

Stacey had previously gone to prison for the murder of Archie Mitchell.

And she was was forced to flee in 2019 to avoid prison for the attack on Phil Mitchell.

Read more: EastEnders: What it would really cost to live on Albert Square

Fans aren’t happy, with one writing: “Wished they’d come up with better ideas for Stacey when it comes to Lacey going on leave instead of prison each time. #eastenders”

Another added: “I get that Lacey Turner is going on maternity leave right but surely there’s a better way to give her an exit storyline than sending Stacey to prison…. AGAIN.”

“Sending Stacey to prison for her exit storyline. Groundbreaking,” said another.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!