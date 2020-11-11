EastEnders: Fans fear Tiffany and Keegan will split after she agrees to be Rainie and Stuart’s surrogate

EastEnders fans are afraid Tiffany and Keegan will split up after she agreed to be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart.

Recently Keegan accidentally knocked down Rainie when he was on his scooter. As she believed she was pregnant, she rushed to the hospital for a scan.

However the scan revealed there was no baby and Rainie had a phantom pregnancy.

Rainie was told she can’t carry a baby (Credit: BBC)

She later told her husband Stuart the truth and they decided to go see a fertility clinic.

In last night’s double bill of episodes (Tuesday, November 10) Rainie learnt she had scarred fallopian tubes meaning she couldn’t carry a baby.

EastEnders: Tiffany to be Rainie and Stuart’s surrogate

Rainie told Tiffany about being unable to have a child. Later, Stuart suggested surrogacy and Rainie came up with the idea of paying Tiffany £10k to be a surrogate.

In the second episode, Tiffany told her husband Keegan about Stuart and Rainie’s offer. However when Keegan declined on Tiffany’s behalf, she snapped at him reminding him that it’s her body and ultimately her choice.

Tiffany decided she wants to be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart (Credit: ITV)

Mitch later offered his son some advice, meanwhile Tiffany watched a video of a woman giving birth.

Later, Keegan decided to listen to what Tiffany had to say regarding Stuart and Rainie’s proposal.

She told him how she watched a birthing video and explained although she found it hard to watch, at the end it was beautiful.

Later, the couple paid Rainie and Stuart a visit and revealed they wanted to go ahead with Tiffany being a surrogate.

Keegan didn’t seem happy with Tiffany’s decision (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

But as Rainie, Stuart and Tiffany all celebrated, it became clear Keegan wasn’t happy. And viewers fear this will lead to him and Tiffany splitting up.

I bet this will split keegan and Tiffany up #EastEnders — kim (@ahintofkim) November 10, 2020

So Stuart and Rainie are going to be parents. However Keegan doesn't seem to happy. I hope that this doesn't put a stumbling block on Tiffany and Keegan's realtionship #EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) November 10, 2020

This will mash Tiffany and Keegan up #eastenders — demelcy (@demelcy) November 10, 2020

Tiffany doing a beautiful thing being a surrogate but Keegan doesn’t look happy. Something going to go wrong #EastEnders — Trendyhomesandgarden (@Trendyhomesand1) November 10, 2020

I spell trouble for Tiffany and Keegan. 😳 #EastEnders — Tom Gardiner (@TomGardinerUK) November 10, 2020

#EastEnders Keegan wants to support Tiffany but he definitely not ok with the surrogacy thing. — Nk3play2 (@Nk3play2) November 10, 2020

EastEnders: Maisie Smith on Strictly

Currently Tiffany actress Maisie Smith is competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

However recently the star hinted she may leave the soap in the future.

Maisie is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Viewers disgusted as ‘evil’ abuser Katy Lewis manipulates Mick

Speaking to The Sun she said: “In the future I want to try new things and I want to play new characters, but for right now I’m happy because EastEnders still want me.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.