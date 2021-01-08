EastEnders: Fans fear Patrick will die as he collapses

EastEnders fans fear Patrick could be dead after he collapsed in last night’s episode (Thursday, January 7).

Recently Patrick begged Phil Mitchell for help protecting Denise from her killer ex-husband Lucas, who just returned to Walford.

Phil promised to do what he asked on the condition he could see his and Denise’s son, Raymond.

Patrick took Raymond to see Phil (Credit: BBC)

Patrick agreed, but he struggled to keep the secret from Denise.

In last night’s visit to Albert Square, Denise told Patrick that Kim saw him taking Raymond to see Phil.

Denise was furious with Patrick and decided to stay at Jack’s.

EastEnders: Patrick collapses – Will he die?

Meanwhile Patrick got a shock when Lucas turned up. Patrick warned him he was breaking the terms of his parole by being there.

The killer was sure that Denise was responsible for the attack. But Patrick told him he was an evil man.

Patrick collapsed (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Katy is reported to the police

Patrick began to have a go at Lucas and starting yelling. However Patrick soon froze and fell backwards on the chair, unable to talk.

Lucas realised something was up and got his phone out to call emergency services.

However he paused. Will he allow Patrick to die? Fans fear that this could be the end for Patrick.

Nah if Patrick dies ill acc cry every episode😭😭😭😭 #eastenders — tone (@antoniajade_) January 8, 2021

Please don't kill Patrick #EastEnders — KuDzAi HM Problem g (@youngdreamer321) January 8, 2021

Nahhh. Yall better not kill off Patrick #EastEnders — Stephen McTurd (@JustSomeGirl44) January 7, 2021

I really don't want Patrick to die 😰#EastEnders — V (@ladyv128) January 7, 2021

EastEnders: Lucas and his past

Denise attended church on Christmas Day last year with her son Raymond. But she was terrified when Lucas turned up as a guest speaker.

Lucas kidnapped Denise and faked her suicide (Credit: BBC)

She ran out of the church. But she was left shocked when she realised Lucas wasn’t alone – he had been in contact with his and Denise’s daughter, Chelsea.

During his time on the show between 2008-2010, Lucas left his ex-wife Trina to die after pushing her into a rake.

Lucas and Chelsea are back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who are Martin’s children in EastEnders? How many does he have?

He made her death look like an accident. He later went on to kill Denise’s ex-husband Owen in an episode that ended with Lucas and Denise getting married.

When Denise found out about Lucas’s crimes, he faked her suicide and pinned the murders on her.

However it was later revealed in a twist that Denise is alive and Lucas was holding her hostage. But eventually the truth about his crimes were revealed and he went to prison.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.