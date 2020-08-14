EastEnders fans ecstatic as return date is announced

EastEnders fans are ecstatic that the BBC soap will be returning to screens early next month.

Yesterday (Thursday, August 13) it was announced that EastEnders will be back on air on Monday, September 7.

The show has been off-air since June after running out of regular episodes, due to the coronavirus pandemic halting production.

EastEnders is coming back! (Credit: BBC)

When episodes return they will be 20 minutes long but will still air four days a week.

Fans are ecstatic by the news that the soap is coming back and can’t wait to see what will happen next.

Day off + the news that #EastEnders is returning in September = watching one of the episodes I’ve been carefully saving over lockdown with a coffee. Yay! pic.twitter.com/OQc8wdhilV — Carrie Kleiner (Barclay) (@CarrieBoxMedia) August 14, 2020

Twenty Four days until #EastEnders returns.

😁😁😁 — Jack Batchelor (@JackBatchelor3) August 14, 2020

When you count down the days until the next #Eastenders episode will air. https://t.co/nk4rWQKkHj pic.twitter.com/JVocNytpPt — 🔥 Dani xoxo 🔥 (@_grmngrl) August 14, 2020

Timeline full of #EastEnders so looking forward to 7th September ❤️👏👏👏 — linda holmes (@pussinpjs1) August 14, 2020

What will happen during EastEnders return?

When EastEnders returns, there will be plenty for viewers to look forward to.

Like the rest of the UK, Walford residents have been adjusting to their news lives in the three months off screen. The show will be exploring the aftermath of lockdown.

But as things start to go back to some form of normality, it looks like drama is set to follow.

There will be a number of storylines to watch over the autumn with Sharon, Ian, Ruby, Denise, Gray and Chantelle and Mick and Linda taking centre stage.

Shortly after buying The Queen Vic, Ian and Sharon were forced to close the doors. But now the pub is re-opening, things aren’t looking great for Ian, who is still hiding the secret about Dennis Rickman’s death.

Lockdown has also been difficult for Chantelle, who had to isolate with abusive husband Gray.

The soap will be exploring the impact of domestic abuse in lockdown. This leaves her determined to get away from Gray once and for all.

Meanwhile Ruby and Martin have grown closer, but she’ll be rocked when money begins to go missing from her bank account.

Ruby takes matters into her own hands, but things get even more complicated when Stacey comes back to Walford after a year away.

Stacey will be back (Credit: BBC)

Denise’s past will catch up to her after a shocking accident which could have “life-changing consequences” for her and another character.

There will also be drama for Mick and Linda and Ben and Callum.

What did Jon Sen say about EastEnders returning?

Speaking about the show coming back to screens, Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “From the moment we turned the lights out in The Queen Vic, our ambition was to come back with a bang and this autumn certainly does that.

The Vic is going to reopen its doors (Credit: BBC)

“As soon as Albert Square reawakens the drama returns at a pace, and although working within social distancing guidelines has certainly given us some new challenges, I am incredibly proud of what everyone has achieved.

“The show is looking fantastic and we can’t wait for ‘series two’ to begin.”

EastEnders returns Monday September 7.

