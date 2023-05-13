EastEnders fans have all been left asking the same question – where is Kat Slater? The taxi cab boss has seemingly disappeared from the frontlines of the BBC soap in recent months.

Having first arrived in Walford in 2000, Kat has been a mainstay in Albert Square on and off for 23 years. She has been at the centre of some of the most iconic and high profile storylines.

EastEnders fans want to know where Kat Slater is (Credit: BBC)

However since her failed wedding to Phil Mitchell last year, Kat has been seemingly relegated to the sidelines. And fans wants to know why.

One said: “Why isn’t she front and centre of the show like she usually is? She’s been quiet since Christmas really.

“Just propping up in Stacey’s storyline. I wouldn’t consider myself a Kat fan but I’m actually missing her.”

EastEnders: Where is Kat Slater?

A second said: “Yeah it feels like she’s been missing for ages, didn’t even appear in the coronation episode.” While another added: “I love Kat but she’s been in an odd place character-wise recently.

“I don’t miss cold mob wife Kat Mitchell at all. For me it really doesn’t suit her character – but I do miss her involvement with the Slaters.”

Kat’s last big storyline was her failed wedding in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Another fan asked: “It’s weird because Alfie owing Phil money seems to have been forgotten about. I’m wondering if a story concerning Kat, Phil and Alfie was planned and then dropped.”

Meanwhile it was recently revealed that Kat actress Jessie Wallace is to marry for the first time. According to The Sun, Jessie and carpenter boyfriend Justin Gallwey, 50, are now getting hitched after at least a year together.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

The newspaper has published a photograph showing the actress wearing an engagement ring on a trip to the shops near her North London home. She is said to have told pals she is ready to settle down with Justin and marry.

A source told the newspaper: “Jessie has been proudly wearing the ring.” The newspaper claims handyman Justin has been helping Jessie “battle booze demons.” Troubled Jessie was cautioned last summer after an incident with a police officer.

