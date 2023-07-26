EastEnders fans have demanded a change concerning the appearance of Walford legend Sharon Watts.

ED! readers are less than impressed with how the character was dressed in Tuesday (July 25) night’s episode.

They claim Sharon is lumbered with an “awful” sense of fashion and style.

And there were also calls for a complete overhaul of her costume choices.

Not everyone approved of Sharon’s appearance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fans slam dress worn by EastEnders legend Sharon

According to some social media users, the pink and red gown worn by Sharon is from Lipsy London.

But commenters on ED’s Soap Daily Facebook page reckon it does not suit her at all.

Sharon wore the lacy piece as during her confrontation with Keanu.

One commenter addressed the character as they pronounced it: “Awful dress Sharon.”

Others indicated they were lost for words to describe just how much they dislike her clothing.

“That dress, er,” one hesitated. And another gasped: “Oh that dress…”

Please, please change Sharon’s wardrobe.

And two more people also suggested it is time to reconsider Sharon’s entire wardrobe.

“Please, please change Sharon’s wardrobe,” one commenter pleaded.

While another contributed: “Change her dress sense, it is awful.”

Sharon is frequently dressed up in her gladdest rags (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘What’s wrong with normal day clothes?’

Elsewhere, on Twitter, users largely agreed with our readers. There were suggestions it is inappropriate for Sharon to be permanently dressed up to the nines.

One fan insisted: “They’re dressing her really badly. Every day she looks like she’s going to a disco or a glitter party. What’s wrong with ‘normal’ day clothes?”

However, another person reasoned: “I like that she dresses more upmarket because she’s a successful business owner. But why is she always dressed semi-formally?”

‘Radiant in red’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Furthermore, others chuckled away at what Sharon was wearing.

“Sharon is about to cook dinner in her cocktail dress #EastEnders,” one tweeter observed, adding laughing emojis to their words.

And someone else pondered: “@EastEnders Why does Sharon always dress like she’s off to Ladies Day at Ascot? #toomuch.”

Among the negative responses, there were some fans of Sharon’s look, called “radiant in red” by one admirer.

“Sharon looks amazing in that red dress, I’m well jel #EastEnders,” one fan wrote.

Additionally, another gushed: “I’m loving all of Sharon’s dresses at the moment! Anyone know where they’re from? I think she has the lace dress in every colour! #EastEnders.”

