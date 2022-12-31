EastEnders fans convinced they’ve ‘worked out’ shock pregnancy reveal for a CHILD

EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ a shock pregnancy twist for a child.

The BBC soap is well known for its teen mother storylines with the likes of Sonia Fowler giving birth at just 15.

EastEnders fans think Lily Slater will be pregnant (Credit: BBC)

But now fans think the soap is going to go even further.

And they are sure that the next pregnancy storyline will feature a character that has yet to reach their teenage years.

They are convinced that 12-year-old Lily Slater will be discovered to be pregnant next week.

However, according to fans on DigitalSpy Forums, it will all be revealed after the big New Year’s Day drama.

One fan has posted the spoiler pictures from the episode with their intriguing theory.

They wrote: “There’s a big party happening at No. 31 on New Year’s Eve and as you might have noticed from the trailer, the Slaters will be hospitalised for carbon monoxide poisoning.

EastEnders fans in shocking pregnancy theory

“But what if the producers have an ulterior motive for this poisoning?

“A worried Stacey waits to hear to news on Lily’s condition. She’s in for a shock when she’s told that Lily is pregnant at 12 years old!

“Don’t forget that Lily was worried that Amy was planning to sleep with Denzel. Stacey realised that Lily was preoccupied and got the truth from her.

“Jack and Denise have been preoccupied with Amy’s dramas. Ricky has been texting someone recently and has been sneaking off at every opportunity. He’s the same age as Lily!

“During the summer, Lily contacted Zoe behind Kat’s back and invited her to the wedding. Lily also told Nugget about the Kat/Zoe story.

“What if we’re about to watch that story from birth as Stacey vows to bring up Lily’s baby as her own? That’s the trick with these classic stories, find a new way to tell them.

“This story brings the Slaters, Brannings, Mitchells and Fowlers together in one big plot.

“New Year spoilers suggest that Martin is stunned by what he learns, Stacey is determined to keep her word although unsure how the family will cope with another mouth to feed and Ricky accuses Jack of only being interested in Amy’s dramas.

But is Lily hiding a huge secret in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Soap fans shocked at theory

“Lillia Turner has already impressed and is sure to shine in her own big storyline.”

Other fans were intrigued at the theory – but some were uncomfortable at Lily being just 12.

“Stacey a grandmother at 34!” wrote one adding: “I guess the teen mother story has always been a staple on EE but 12 years old.”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Another said: “I guess they kind of alluded to it when Jean was saying that the pregnancy test must be Lily’s since it wasn’t belonging to Stacey or Eve.

“Stacey dismissed that as a ridiculous notion but maybe it was foreshadowing.”

However a third said: “All the evidence does point to Lily being pregnant.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

