EastEnders fans convinced Sharon Watts attacked Ian – with Phil’s help

EastEnders viewers predict Sharon Watts is Ian Beale’s attacker.

The landlady of the Queen Vic has appeared to be Ian’s only friend during recent months.

Is Sharon secretly working against Ian? (Credit: BBC)

Did Sharon attack Ian?

However fans have noticed some strange scenes that suggest all is not well between them.

Viewers know Ian was responsible for the death of her son Denny during the boat crash – and later played the hero and pretended to have been trying to save him.

Dotty Cotton told Sharon this, but she didn’t believe her because the recording of the call Dennis made was deleted by Ian.

Read more: EastEnders confirms eight suspects as Ian Beale is brutally attacked

And yet last month there was a scene showing Sharon sobbing with Denny’s phone in the allotments.

Not just that, Sharon also had a secret meeting with ex Phil in the Vic that still hasn’t been explained.

But fans think it’s proof that Sharon knows the truth about Ian and wants revenge.

Ian left for dead after the brutal attack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in shock theory over Ian Beale attack

One wrote on a Digital Spy Forums thread: “Sharon was absent in the suspects line-up at the end of tonight’s EE episode.

“I really think she attacked Ian. Also her behaviour to Ian has been strange since she collected Denny’s belongings.

“When she was crying in the allotments a few weeks ago, we heard Denny’s phone make a noise. Sharon may have heard Denny’s message offscreen.

“Seems like it has to her who attacked Ian. Spoilers say she finds him unconscious but I still think it’s her who attacked him.”

“I totally think Sharon is behind it,” agreed another.

“But she didn’t deliver the blow she got Phil to do it. Think back to her giving him an alibi. The conversation they had in the kitchen which we didn’t hear.

Sharon Watts isn’t on the list of official suspects (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian Beale attack official suspects revealed

“The constant bickering in public in the vic (to make a show of the fact they are not in cahoots).

“It may not be her usual style, but who knows what she is capable of after finding out that her oldest friend locked her son in a room which contributed to his death.”

A third said: “I think Sharon did hear Ian’s voice message on Denny’s phone a few weeks back and went straight to Phil for help to get revenge.”

Read more: EastEnders: Milly Zero insists Dotty Cotton will be back after Ian Beale attack

The eight official suspects in the attack are: Max, Bobby, Peter, Rainie, Stuart, Ben, Tina and Suki.

Who do you think tried to kill Ian? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!