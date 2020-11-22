EastEnders fans convinced Linda Carter will have a shock affair with Max

EastEnders fans think Linda Carter will have a shock affair with Max Branning.

The launderette assistant has been growing closer and closer to Max over recent weeks.

Linda Carter and Max have been growing closer for months on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Linda has been suffering with her alcoholism while her husband Mick has been withdrawing.

Viewers know it’s because he has been trying to deal with resurfaced memories of childhood abuse, but Linda doesn’t know what to think.

She has thrown herself into starting a business designing superhero costumes for children with autism.

Read more: EastEnders: Sharon and Phil plotting revenge on Ian, suggests fan theory

And Max has been there for her every step of the way.

Enough that fans think something more is going on and the serial adulterer is going to claim another victim.

One said: “She’s already tempted and Mucky Max does seem to an above average success rate in bedding the ladies.”

Mick and Linda have been struggling for months (Credit: BBC)

A second said: “I can definitely see Linda and Max having sex in the next few weeks.”

A third said: “To be honest I do think Linda and Max would be a good couple.”

Jake will leave the soap at the end of the year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders’ Max Branning star Jake Wood to leave the soap

Actor Jake Wood will leave the soap in the coming months.

He wrote in September: “After 15 years I will be leaving EastEnders at the end of this year.

“I have loved playing Max Branning who amongst other things in that time has had four marriages, 10 affairs, four children (two dying from falling from the roof of The Queen Vic), been buried alive, watched unwanted DVDs at Xmas and perhaps the most traumatising of all… shared a hot tub with Ian Beale.

“I have made some truly great friends whilst on the show and I’ll miss everyone there.

“I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what new horizons are around the corner.

Read more: Who is Ricky Norwood? Princess Switch 2 star and Fatboy from EastEnders

“We have a big storyline for Max that starts in the coming weeks and we are all very excited to see that play out.”

Meanwhile, a source said to The Sun: “Bosses are staying tight lipped about what they have planned for Max.

“But considering he has played a major part in the show for over fifteen years they are clearly planning something big and he will not be departing Walford quietly.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!