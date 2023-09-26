EastEnders fans convinced Dean Wicks is back to die at Christmas – and here’s the ‘evidence’

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, September 25), Gina complained about having trouble with her ex boyfriend.

And now, with a Christmas death on the horizon, EastEnders fans have linked the two.

EastEnders fans are now convinced that Dean Wicks is back to die at Christmas – and here’s the evidence.

Gina had boy troubles (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gina was down in the dumps

Last night, George, Gina and Anna all returned from Spain with some good news. Anna was delighted to be returning back to The Vic to see her dog Tyson, but Gina wasn’t in good spirits.

George announced that they’d found a buyer for their bar in Marbella. However, Gina had other things on her mind.

Anna then revealed that Gina had some troubles with her ex boyfriend in Spain. Gina hadn’t wanted to talk about it anymore though and had headed upstairs.

Tonight (Tuesday September 26), she revealed more to her mum, Cindy, about how her boyfriend in Marbella had moved on to another girl.

Could Dean be Gina’s ex? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘workout’ Dean Wicks death link

EastEnders fans have been thinking that Dean Wicks will return to die at Christmas for quite a while but now they’ve found evidence that he could be about to make a comeback.

They reckon that Dean is Gina’s ex boyfriend and that chaos will erupt when Gina learns what Dean did to Linda.

One fan commented: “‘Ex-boyfriend troubles’ – it really is going to be Dean Wicks isn’t it?”

‘Ex-boyfriend troubles’ – it really is going to be Dean Wicks isn’t it? 😬 #EastEnders — Tyler (@TizRheaD) September 25, 2023

Gina has an ex boyfriend in spain? Interesting how it keeps being brought up. With everyone theorising he could be dean.#EastEnders — alessia (killer kathy truther) (@wattspanesar) September 25, 2023

THAT would be a good twist. Dean Wicks and Gina Knight. Could her ex make his way to Walford? 🤔 #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) September 25, 2023

Another fan noted: “Gina has an ex boyfriend in Spain? Interesting how it keeps being brought up. With everyone theorising he could be Dean.”

A third viewer replied: “THAT would be a good twist. Dean Wicks and Gina Knight. Could her ex make his way to Walford?”

Is Dean the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Dean return to die at Christmas?

If Dean is Gina’s ex, this could pave the way for him to come back to Walford.

But, will Dean return to die at Christmas? Well, Linda does have a split lip in the flashforward suggesting that she’s been in a fight of some kind.

But, does she have it out with Dean? Is Dean the dead guy on the floor in The Vic?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Dean Wicks return to die at Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!