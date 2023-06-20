Fans of EastEnders are convinced that Cindy Beale will be returning to the soap this week. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cindy would be coming back to Walford at some point soon. But could she be back sooner than we thought?

This week’s episodes (airing on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22) are set to explode a series of bombshells pertaining to George Knight and his family. The eps, which usually drop on iPlayer at 6am, before being aired that evening at 7.30pm, are being held back off iPlayer.

This must mean something big is coming…

Is the identity of George’s ex-wife, Rose, related to Cindy’s Walford return? And if so, will Cindy be back this week?

The Knight family reel at news of George’s ex-wife

In upcoming episodes, George’s family will learn some news about his ex-wife, Rose. The mother of George’s daughters, Gina and Anna, Rose abandoned her family when they were young.

This comes as Linda, Phil and Callum are investigating George’s past, with Linda suspecting that George killed his missing wife, Rose. But after Callum’s telling off by the serious crime unit, it’s clear something isn’t right here. A number of fans think that ‘Rose’ will not be a new face.

Many think that Rose could be Cindy Beale – who we learned would be returning to EastEnders later this year. Is Cindy coming back this very week?

EastEnders fans predict return of Cindy as Rose Knight bombshell lands

Writing on Twitter, a number of EastEnders fans shared their theories – that Rose Knight is none other than Cindy Beale making her much-awaited Walford return.

“I really think Ian Beale is coming back with Cindy tomorrow and I better be right – miss him,” said one fan.

“All I’m bothered about this week is Rose Knight reveal! I 100% think it’s definitely Cindy as Rose. She was probably in police protection then disappeared after hearing about Lucy’s death nine years ago,” said another.

“Rumours highly suggest Cindy Beale will be revealed to Rose!” another speculated.

Referring to the fact Thursday’s episode is 35 minutes long rather than the usual 30, one fan speculated: “35 minute episode, Cindy arrived in the Square in 1988, 35 years ago…”

When did Cindy leave EastEnders – and how could she return?

Cindy supposedly died during childbirth in prison in 1998. However, many think that her ‘death’ was in fact Cindy’s cover for entering witness protection.

If so, she could have been released from prison and subsequently met George Knight, mothering his two daughters. But with Rose – and Cindy’s – Walford entrance imminent, the truth will soon be revealed.

