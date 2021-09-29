EastEnders fans confused over how Martin can live with Sharon

EastEnders’ Martin Fowler has been made homeless and jobless by estranged wife Ruby Allen.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday September 28) Martin got a lifeline as he searched for somewhere to stay when Zack Hudson suggested Martin and the kids move in with him and Sharon.

Martin needs somewhere to live – could Sharon answer his prayers? (Credit: BBC)

Martin thought the idea was a brilliant one, especially as Zack told him: “She’d be made up, more little ones running around the place.

“And best of all, we get a live-in babysitter meaning more boys nights out.”

The boys toasted their genuis idea, however neither one has yet asked Sharon what she thinks of the idea.

And if she does agree, there’s just one problem fans have picked up on: how will they all fit?

Who lives at Sharon Watts’ flat?

Could Sharon offer Martin a place to stay? (Credit: BBC)

Sharon lives in the flat previously occupied by Mick and Linda Carter with son, Albie, who is two. Zack, her long-lost brother, also lives with them.

The flat only has two bedrooms though, and Martin has three kids to accomodate: Lily, Arthur and Hope.

Lily is a teenager, so wouldn’t be best pleased about having to share with her stepdad and all her siblings.

What are EastEnders fans saying about Martin?

EastEnders fans aren’t too impressed with the idea given the size of Sharon’s home!

How could Sharon’s apartment accommodate Martin and his lot? Is that tiny flat an actual TARDIS? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/lvq4IgW0Bx — Sad Boy Summer (@Slcarter85) September 28, 2021

Doesn’t Sharon live in a 2 bed flat? Where would Martin and his kids all live? #EastEnders — Ally (@bookl0ver) September 28, 2021

how the HELL is sharon’s little flat gonna fit her albie and zack, then martin lily arthur AND hope???????? this is more confusing than the slater’s in 2018 cuz at least that was a whole house #eastenders — easstenders (@easstenders) September 28, 2021

Where else could Martin live?

Where will Lily and Martin live in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Martin has grown-up on the Square so surely he has other options as to where he could stay.

One viewer suggested the kids at least could move back in with the Slaters.

Why doesn’t Martin just take the kids back to the Slater’s ? Til Stacey gets home at least? Instead of continuing to live in Ruby’s with absolutely no furniture whatsoever & now no electricity either? Jean would obviously welcome them all with totally open arms right? #EastEnders — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) September 28, 2021

However, with Janine and Scarlett also residing there, that house could also be a tight squeeze!

Will Martin end up moving in with Sharon? Or is it just too ridiculous to think that he could fit?

