EastEnders Martin and Sharon
Soaps

EastEnders fans confused over how Martin can live with Sharon

Will EastEnders' Martin and his brood move in with Sharon?

By Carena Crawford

EastEnders’ Martin Fowler has been made homeless and jobless by estranged wife Ruby Allen.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday September 28) Martin got a lifeline as he searched for somewhere to stay when Zack Hudson suggested Martin and the kids move in with him and Sharon.

EastEnders Martin Credit: BBC
Martin needs somewhere to live – could Sharon answer his prayers? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders’ Louisa Lytton reveals sweet baby name

Martin thought the idea was a brilliant one, especially as Zack told him: “She’d be made up, more little ones running around the place.

“And best of all, we get a live-in babysitter meaning more boys nights out.”

The boys toasted their genuis idea, however neither one has yet asked Sharon what she thinks of the idea.

And if she does agree, there’s just one problem fans have picked up on: how will they all fit?

Who lives at Sharon Watts’ flat?

Could Sharon offer Martin a place to stay? (Credit: BBC)

Sharon lives in the flat previously occupied by Mick and Linda Carter with son, Albie, who is two. Zack, her long-lost brother, also lives with them.

The flat only has two bedrooms though, and Martin has three kids to accomodate: Lily, Arthur and Hope.

Lily is a teenager, so wouldn’t be best pleased about having to share with her stepdad and all her siblings.

What are EastEnders fans saying about Martin?

EastEnders fans aren’t too impressed with the idea given the size of Sharon’s home!

Where else could Martin live?

Where will Lily and Martin live in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Martin has grown-up on the Square so surely he has other options as to where he could stay.

One viewer suggested the kids at least could move back in with the Slaters.

However, with Janine and Scarlett also residing there, that house could also be a tight squeeze!

Read more: EastEnders’ Honey viciously attacked

Will Martin end up moving in with Sharon? Or is it just too ridiculous to think that he could fit?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Carl Woods is the fiancé of Katie Price who was involved in a crash
Carl Woods breaks silence after Katie Price’s crash as he vows to ‘always be there’ for her
Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain: Susanna Reid leaves viewers ‘speechless’ with appearance
Denise Welch dad
Loose Women star Denise Welch ‘grief stricken’ as beloved dad dies after health battle
Katie Price crash
Katie Price to appear in court as she’s charged with driving while disqualified after crash
Katie Price involved in crash as Princess and Junior send support
Katie Price’s kids Princess and Junior send messages of support following crash
Kate middleton
After that Bond premiere, the most dazzling dresses Kate Middleton has ever worn