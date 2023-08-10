EastEnders fans come out fighting after someone shares ‘unpopular opinion’ about Freddie

Fans of EastEnders launched into a heated debate after someone shared an ‘unpopular opinion’ about the soap’s Freddie Slater on the internet yesterday. As the viewer shared their thoughts on Reddit, Freddie’s fans struck back fiercely.

Where do you stand on Freddie Slater?

Bobby Brazier plays Freddie Slater on EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders fan shares ‘unpopular opinion’ online

Writing on Reddit, an EastEnders fan shared what they deemed to be an ‘unpopular opinion.’ In this thread, the viewer highlighted actor Bobby Brazier‘s ‘cringe’ acting and overhyped presence in the fan community. Other voices in the comments backed this up, suggesting that only his mother’s popularity and dad’s industry links scored him the role in the first place.

“He’s an okay character, not the worst actor in the world. I’m always so perplexed by people bringing him into everything and acting like he’s this amazing asset to the show. He’s alright, I’ve nothing against him, I personally find the acting a bit cringe, but he’s not the worst,” this fan wrote.

They continued: “I certainly don’t think he’s worthy of that level of fan praise. Just middle of the road with a dash of cringe. I don’t see anything super-noteworthy from him so far IMO. Potential, yes, but nothing more.”

Is Freddie an overrated presence on the show? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders fans hit back at Freddie slam

In the comments below the thread, a number of fans were having none of it – and leapt to Freddie Slater‘s defence. Many were prepared to overlook Bobby’s performance and lack of acting chops due to the character’s warm nature and ‘breath of fresh air’ he brings to the show.

“He brings a bit of humour and positivity, which is much needed in most episodes!” one fan exclaimed.

“I think he’s a breath of fresh air. His friendship with Bobby makes the show,” another commented.

“It’s the warmth. He’s just a very warm human. Naturally evokes feelings of fondness in people who watch him,” said another.

Luckily for those less keen, Freddie will likely be taking a break from the show soon – as BBC bosses announced that he will be joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Star Bobby Brazier is set to swap Walford for the Strictly ballroom (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Bobby Brazier joins Strictly line-up

After rumours of Bobby’s involvement in the competition, BBC bosses confirmed his casting yesterday. Writing on Instagram and Twitter, Strictly’s accounts shared a snap of Bobby with the caption: “From the Slater family to the #Strictly family, say hello to @bbceastenders Bobby Brazier!”

Furthermore, Bobby won huge praise last week for his portrayal of Freddie upon discovering he was conceived when his mother was raped. Fans declared his mum, Jade Goody, would have been “so proud”.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!