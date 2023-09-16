EastEnders fans can’t contain excitement as legendary character makes shock return – and it’s ‘better than Cindy’

EastEnders fans are struggling to contain their excitement after it was revealed a legendary character is returning. They are even calling it “better than Cindy Beale“.

Actress Kim Medcalf has been pictured back on set after a shock six month break. She was last seen in April this year in the role of Sam Mitchell.

LOOK WHAT SOMEONES JUST SENT ME, SHES BACK !!!! pic.twitter.com/Bh8STDI9lG — hannah (@hannah__03x) September 14, 2023

In the show Sam left for a job in Spain to make money for her grandchild’s upcoming birth. But when Lily Slater went into labour last week there was no sign of Sam.

It had left fans with “Samxiety” as they became convinced her exit was a permanent one. However fans have posted pictures with Sam outside the studio.

And it has sent others into a tailspin of excitement that Kim is returning as Sam.

EastEnders return for Sam Mitchell

One fan said: “I’m honestly beside myself with this news. I’m honestly quite giddy at the strength of the cast right now and that’s in spite of losing Mick, Shirley, Janine, Rocky and Whitney!” A second said: “It’s like Christmas has come early!”

A third said: “Best ever news I heard yesterday I thought there was no hope left anymore but am glad now. I’m expecting she be back for like October time or something.”

A fourth said: “This is getting me so excited about #EastEnders Seeing Sam back is what we need. Get her interacting with Cindy and Ian etc!!”

Kim Medcalf has been spotted back on set at EastEnders as Sam Mitchell – but has she returned? (Credit: BBC)

Another said: “Sam back is the best news!! Better than even Cindy coming back!!”

Actress Kim opened up about her return to EastEnders last year. She said: “I had a call from EastEnders late last year asking me if I would be interested in coming back and returning as Sam Mitchell.

“I was so thrilled and it didn’t take me long to say yes. I was at home when I got the call, and it really was a really lovely surprise.

“I’ve been watching the show on and off when I can, so I was really genuinely thrilled to be asked back.”

