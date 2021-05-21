EastEnders fans have called for Keanu Taylor to return to the BBC One soap.

The much-loved character, who was played by Danny Walters, was last seen on the Square last year.

At the time, he said an emotional goodbye to his beloved mum Karen before departing from the soap for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Stanley (@lorraine_stanley_)

However, it appears Danny still keeps in touch with his on-screen mum Lorraine Stanley.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the actress shared a snap alongside her former co-star.

The pair were also joined by Toby-Alexander Smith, who plays Gray Atkins.

Read more: EastEnders: Jessie Wallace baffles fans with X-rated comment on Max Bowden’s snap

The group were seen smiling as they enjoyed lunch at The George of Harpenden pub in Hertfordshire.

Alongside the photo, Lorraine penned: “So lovely to see @danny_walters (it’s been too long!) & @toby_alexander_smith for a lovely lunch at my fave pub @thegeorgeofharpenden.”

Meanwhile, Danny added to the post: “Great lunch. Definitely worth the tip.”

EastEnders actor Danny Walters reunited with his co-stars this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders fans beg for Keanu Taylor to return

And the outing didn’t go unnoticed with soap fans.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Lovely photo. I wish EastEnders would bring Danny back. Love your family on the show.”

A second added: “Wow how lovely, but we need Danny back in EE missing Keanu.”

I wish EastEnders would bring Danny back

Another said: “Absolutely love this picture! Good vibes! Danny come back to EastEnders!!”

In addition, a fourth penned: “Love Danny Walters bring him back!!!”

A fifth shared: “How fabulous! Great to see that you’re all such great friends! Love this photo!”

Danny previously appeared alongside co-star Lorraine in the soap (Credit: BBC)

When was Danny Walters last on EastEnders?

Meanwhile, Danny, 27, quit EastEnders in November 2019 after two years.

Following his dramatic exit storyline, Keanu briefly returned to the soap last year to say goodbye.

He was forced to flee Walford after faking his own death when his affair with Sharon Mitchell was exposed.

However, Lorraine is desperate for him to return to Albert Square.

Read more: Natalie Cassidy fans on TikTok are recreating iconic Sonia from EastEnders moments and it’s hilarious

She previously revealed: “I really miss Danny Walters, as we had the best laughs on set. We would be really silly, rude and naught!

“We’ll stay in touch and I wish him really well – it was a loss for us Taylors. We’re all gutted he’s gone. We want him to do well, but we want him to come back.”

The 44-year-old actress also pointed out that Keanu wasn’t killed, meaning he could potentially return to the soap.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.