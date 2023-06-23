EastEnders fans call for another return after soap airs four comebacks in one night

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, June 22), viewers were treated to the return of FOUR former characters in one episode. And it was epic!

Cindy Beale was joined by Peter Beale, Lauren Branning, Louie Beale and Ian Beale in France.

Now, EastEnders fans have called for another return after these four surprise comebacks.

Ian’s living with Cindy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Old faces returned to our screens

Last night, Cindy Beale was seen to be living in France with Ian and Peter Beale.

Peter was also joined by his son Louie Beale, with another surprise old face coming back on to the screen – Lauren Branning.

Lauren had been visiting her ex boyfriend who had been spending some time with his son.

It had been explained that Cindy had been living under witness protection, going under the name of Rose Knight.

She was now allowed to go back to her old life as her witness protection had ended.

Ian suggested that they should move back to Walford although he soon backtracked on this plan after finding out that George, Anna and Gina were living there.

Fans want David and Simon Wicks to return (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call for another soap return

After being treated with quite the number of soap returns over the last week, fans don’t want the surprises to end.

They’ve called for David and Simon Wicks to also make a return to the soap.

Viewers may remember that Cindy had cheated on Ian on two separate occasions with Simon Wicks and then his half-brother David Wicks.

They’re desperate for the brothers to return to Walford and cause drama for Cindy and Ian.

One EastEnders fan commented: “What a cracking episode. Now all we want are David and Simon Wicks.”

What a cracking episode. Now all we want are David and Simon Wicks😃#EastEnders — Sorcha (@irish_lassie27) June 22, 2023

All this talk of Cindy returning to @bbceastenders gives me hope that my favourite character of that era – Wicksy – might one day come back to Walford. Nick Berry has been off our screens for far too long. Ace if David Wicks also joined him. #EastEnders #EveryLoserWins — Jonathan Weinberg 🇺🇦 (@writesJW) June 23, 2023

Dear @bbceastenders, One question, if I may? When is the brilliant Michael French going to turn up as 'David Wicks'? He surely can't be far behind?! #EastEnders #Ian #Cindy — John Hughes (@hughesjg) June 22, 2023

Another person tweeted: “All this talk of Cindy returning to EastEnders gives me hope that my favourite character of that era – Wicksy – might one day come back to Walford. Nick Berry has been off our screens for way too long. Ace if David Wicks also joined him.”

A third person wrote: “One question, if I may? When is the brilliant Michael French going to turn up as ‘David Wicks?’ He surely can’t be far behind?!”

Could the brothers be returning? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will David and Simon Wicks return?

We’ve been treated to quite a lot of returns so far, but a few more wouldn’t hurt.

If there ever was a time to bring David and Simon Wicks back, it would be now.

But, will David and Simon return to Walford? Give the fans want they want!

