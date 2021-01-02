EastEnders fans broke down in tears watching Mick Carter confront his abuser Katy Lewis on the BBC soap.

Viewers have watched in recent months as Mick has sunk into a deep depression after his buried memories of the abuse started to return.

Katy threatened Mick Carter in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

He was shocked when a woman called Frankie turned up in the Square claiming to be his daughter.

And when she told him her mum is Katy – Mick knew she was telling the truth.

However, Katy had manipulated him into thinking it never happened and has been desperately trying to get Mick to leave Walford to keep her evil secrets.

But on Friday (January 1), Mick finally confronted her.

He told her he knows she abused him and could prove it.

However, things took a horrifying turn when she threatened to accuse him of rape.

She said: “I’m sorry I had to threaten you but when we’re talking about abuse, it sounds so wrong.

Katy threatened to claim Mick raped her (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Mick Carter confronts abuser Katy Lewis

“You loved me, Michael. We were in love. And we created a beautiful child. I knew the rest of the world wouldn’t understand, would judge us and blame you. That’s why I had to keep a secret for so long.

“You wanted me. We made a baby, that means that you enjoyed it – how else could that have happened?

“You sound pathetic. You lost your virginity to an older woman – most men, real men would be proud of that.”

However, having found the strength to confide in the Samaritans about the abuse, Mick didn’t fall for it.

He told her: “You talk and you twist things. Just like you used to do. That’s what you’re doing now and I’m not going to let you anymore.”

But as she threatened to have him arrested for rape, he snapped back.

“I don’t care if they bang me up, you don’t control me anymore,” he said as he left to tell Linda what he had been hiding from her.

Viewers were in tears at the scenes featuring Mick, played by Danny Dyer. One saying: “Mick Carter’s storyline on EastEnders at the moment is absolutely heartbreaking.”

“The scene where Mick was running to Linda… that got me #eastenders,” said another.

A third put, with a tearful emoji: “I have just watched the NYE Mick Carter episode and WOW. That touched a nerve close to home.”

