Last night’s EastEnders (Thursday January 19, 2023) saw Alfie reopen the pub and host a party behind Linda’s back.

Linda was left upset, viewing the party as disrespectful.

Now, fans are begging the soap to kill off main character, Alfie Moon.

Alfie reopened The Vic (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Alfie reopened The Queen Vic

This week, Alfie found out that Shirley had left the keys to The Vic with Denise.

This gave him the idea to reopen the pub.

Asking Patrick to help him out, Alfie managed to nab the keys and open the pub.

He decided to host a summer themed party to bring the punters back inside.

With everyone having fun, Linda turned up and shut the party down.

Alfie later apologised to Linda, telling her that he didn’t mean to be disrespectful.

He just wanted people to feel at home again.

Linda told him that she acted irrationally and that Mick would have loved the party.

She told Alfie that he could continue to stay behind the bar for the next couple of weeks until she sold the pub.

But, now fans are taking it out on Alfie for opening up someone else’s pub behind their back.

Fans want Alfie to leave the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg soap to kill off Alfie

EastEnders fans have had enough of Alfie trying to take over people’s lives.

They’re begging the soap to kill off the character.

One fan exclaimed: “Oh please get rid of Alfie!”

#EastEnders Oh please get rid of Alfie! — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) January 19, 2023

i want alfie dead #EastEnders — ace’s ace (have u seen angie watts?) (@sukistraken) January 19, 2023

Another fan asked: “Why couldn’t it be Alfie who drowned instead of Mick? [Bleep] cannot stand him. [Bleep]. Who does he think he is opening someone else’s pub!”

A third viewer demanded: “I want Alfie dead.”

A fourth person tweeted: “Alfie organising a ‘July in January’ knees up when he doesn’t even own The Vic… kill him off.”

Do you want Alfie to be killed off?

Does Alfie need take a step back? (Credit: BBC)

Does Alfie need to take a step back?

Alfie’s been desperate to get his old life back.

He’s been obsessing over Kat and now he’s opened up The Vic behind Linda’s back.

Does Alfie need to move on?

Does he have it in him to take a step back and accept that things have changed?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

